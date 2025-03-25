Europe Self-Destructs in the Name of "Security" | Dr. Biljana Vankovska

Originally published on Mar 13, 2025.
Today I’m talking to Dr. Biljana Vankovska, who is a full professor of international relations and peace studies at Ss. Cyril and Methodius University, in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia.Biljana has been serving on various academic journals such as “Security Dialogues” and “Journal of Balkan and Near Eastern Studies”, and she‘s one of her regions most prominent Voices in international relations, talking and writing about peace and reconciliation for decades.Biljana is also a friend of Jeffrey Sachs who kindly connected the two of us.