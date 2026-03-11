Europe SPEEDS UP March To War With Russia | Dr. Rein Müllerson

Regime change in Iran, Kremlin threat perception, trust collapse in diplomacy, Europe boxed into living with Russia or fighting it. I sit down again with Dr. Rein Müllerson, an Estonian academic and former advisor to Mikhail Gorbachev, to map the logic he sees behind Iran, Ukraine, NATO expansion, and a US divide and rule playbook.
Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction and setup
00:00:21 Iran war and Russia’s reading of it
00:05:13 Kremlin stakes and regime change fears
00:06:20 Oil shock and military depletion effects
00:13:43 Diplomacy as cover and trust collapse
00:21:20 Divide and rule thesis and article frame
00:22:02 Russia and NATO integration rejection
00:31:04 Ukraine as proxy and neutrality bargain
00:48:42 Europe facing Russia or war
00:55:48 Where to find the article and closing remarks