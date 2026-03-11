Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Europe SPEEDS UP March To War With Russia | Dr. Rein Müllerson
Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Mar 11, 2026

Regime change in Iran, Kremlin threat perception, trust collapse in diplomacy, Europe boxed into living with Russia or fighting it. I sit down again with Dr. Rein Müllerson, an Estonian academic and former advisor to Mikhail Gorbachev, to map the logic he sees behind Iran, Ukraine, NATO expansion, and a US divide and rule playbook.

Links:

Russia in Global Affairs: https://eng.globalaffairs.ru/

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch & Donations: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction and setup

00:00:21 Iran war and Russia’s reading of it

00:05:13 Kremlin stakes and regime change fears

00:06:20 Oil shock and military depletion effects

00:13:43 Diplomacy as cover and trust collapse

00:21:20 Divide and rule thesis and article frame

00:22:02 Russia and NATO integration rejection

00:31:04 Ukraine as proxy and neutrality bargain

00:48:42 Europe facing Russia or war

00:55:48 Where to find the article and closing remarks

