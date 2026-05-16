Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Europe Wants War. Russia Now Agrees | Stas Krapivnik
0:00
-33:24

Europe Wants War. Russia Now Agrees | Stas Krapivnik

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
May 16, 2026

Pascal Lottaz welcomes back friend and colleague Stanislav Krapivnik for a hard look at Russia, Ukraine, and Europe. They discuss claims that Russia has stalled, repeat stories of Russian collapse in Western media, ceasefire talk, NATO escalation, nuclear risk, the loss of trust in peace deals, and the growing debate over whether the war can freeze or spread into a wider European conflict.

Links:

Stanislav Krapivnik YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MrSlavikman

Stanislav Krapivnik Telegram: https://t.me/stastydaiobratno

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction and ceasefire claims

00:01:01 Russia collapse narrative

00:05:00 Kremlin factions and hardline debate

00:09:03 Drone war and nuclear risk

00:14:36 Europe as the next battlefield

00:19:40 Nuclear umbrella and tactical war

00:22:53 Trust collapse and frozen conflict

00:29:25 Russian mood and war pressure

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