Europe Wants War. Russia Now Agrees | Stas Krapivnik

Pascal Lottaz welcomes back friend and colleague Stanislav Krapivnik for a hard look at Russia, Ukraine, and Europe. They discuss claims that Russia has stalled, repeat stories of Russian collapse in Western media, ceasefire talk, NATO escalation, nuclear risk, the loss of trust in peace deals, and the growing debate over whether the war can freeze or spread into a wider European conflict.
Links:
Stanislav Krapivnik YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MrSlavikman
Stanislav Krapivnik Telegram: https://t.me/stastydaiobratno
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction and ceasefire claims
00:01:01 Russia collapse narrative
00:05:00 Kremlin factions and hardline debate
00:09:03 Drone war and nuclear risk
00:14:36 Europe as the next battlefield
00:19:40 Nuclear umbrella and tactical war
00:22:53 Trust collapse and frozen conflict
00:29:25 Russian mood and war pressure