Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Europe's 28-Point Fantasy: A Counterproposal to Fail | David T. Pyne
0:00
-44:16

Europe's 28-Point Fantasy: A Counterproposal to Fail | David T. Pyne

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Nov 25, 2025

Originally published on 24 Nov 2025.

As the United States seems ready to negotiate an end to the Proxy War in Ukraine along Russia’s “Istanbul+” formula of June 2024, and we now have a 28 Point Peace plan from the US side, the Europeans, yesterday, published their own 28-point peace plan with substantial changes to the US proposal.Here to discuss the matter is David Pyne, a former U.S. Army officer and Deputy Director for the Task Force on National and Homeland Security.Links:David Pyne's Substack: https://dpyne.substack.com/Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture