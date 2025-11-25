Europe's 28-Point Fantasy: A Counterproposal to Fail | David T. Pyne

Originally published on 24 Nov 2025.
As the United States seems ready to negotiate an end to the Proxy War in Ukraine along Russia’s “Istanbul+” formula of June 2024, and we now have a 28 Point Peace plan from the US side, the Europeans, yesterday, published their own 28-point peace plan with substantial changes to the US proposal.Here to discuss the matter is David Pyne, a former U.S. Army officer and Deputy Director for the Task Force on National and Homeland Security.Links:David Pyne's Substack: https://dpyne.substack.com/Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
