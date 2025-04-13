Goddess Europa getting caught in her own weaponry.

At this point, the collective anti-Russian war obsession the European continent finds itself in resembles more and more the fatal passions of Captain Ahab—the man who lost everything in pursuit of his sanguine mania for slaughtering that white whale. It should be clear by now that the Russian Moby Dick is no catch the Europeans will ever manage to make (they tried 3 times the last 200 years). On the contrary, the very weapons they are deploying against it are once again dragging Europe ever deeper into its demise.

This is more or less the gist of a discussion I recently had with my two colleagues, the former British diplomat Ian Proud, and peace researcher Dr. Jan Oberg on the Neutrality Studies YouTube channel.

The Suicide Pact of Militarism

At the core of our discussion centered around Europe’s aggressive march toward militarization. Dr. Oberg underscored the absurdity of tying military spending to GDP, suggesting that even economic decline becomes a justification for war. The EU’s planned €800 billion defense fund, to be borrowed collectively, is a fiscal time bomb—one that will saddle future generations while bolstering a war that Europe has already lost. Oberg calls it “absurd theater,” noting that even in countries like Sweden and Denmark, once thought to be bastions of peace, militarism has become bipartisan orthodoxy.

Ian Proud adds that Europe’s leadership suffers from a terminal case of intellectual paralysis. While Donald Trump flirts with peace deals, EU elites cling to a static posture toward Ukraine, unchanged since 2014. There’s a collective refusal to admit failure, even as Ukraine loses ground and public enthusiasm wanes. This is not strategy, but the refusal to deal with reality. And it’s highly dangerous.

The Empire with No Clothes

But, let’s focus more closely on the European Union’s structural failings. Far from being a peace project, Oberg pointed out that the EU was never designed to foster peace. Its only moment of diplomatic unity—the premature recognition of Slovenia and Croatia in 1992—triggered the Bosnian War. The EU has always been more comfortable acting as a geopolitical wrecking ball than a bridge-builder.

The West’s narrative dominance, which allowed it to gloss over atrocities in Congo, Yugoslavia, Iraq, and Gaza, is also collapsing. Oberg and Proud, agreed that what once passed for diplomacy has become pure militarism in disguise. Foreign ministries no longer advocate peace—they merely parrot defense policy. The word “peace” itself has become taboo in politics, journalism, and academia alike.

What’s more, the EU’s bureaucratic centralization has become a form of internal colonization. Countries like Hungary, Slovakia, and even the UK (before Brexit) have begun resisting what he describes as an undemocratic supranational empire. The erosion of national sovereignty, he argues, is feeding both popular discontent and strategic incoherence.

Despite the bleak outlook, there might be reason for hope in the rise of multipolarity. China, in particular, is a rational counterweight to Western decline. China’s long-term vision and its commitment to international law contrast sharply with the West’s kakistocratic leadership (the rule by the worst and least competent). Even the Trump administration’s belligerence may ironically accelerate Europe’s detachment from the United States, forcing a long-overdue strategic recalibration.

Intellectually Dead

Still, the prospects for a peaceful transition are grim. Let’s face it. Europe is intellectually dead. It has lost its realism, its creativity, and most dangerously, its sense of a positive and peaceful future. Without a radical cultural and strategic shift, it will not only be impossible to overcome its current geopolitical irrelevance, Europe will most likely get mentally and institutionally caught in this deadly passion for re-militarisation. Europe’s demise is not inevitable, but it is currently accelerating. Only by abandoning the illusions of dominance and rediscovering diplomacy, pluralism, and peaceful visions can it hope to avoid the Ahabian catastrophe ahead.