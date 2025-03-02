Europe’s Century Of Humiliation Has Just Begun | Arnaud Bertrand

Originally published on Feb 19, 2025.
[Part 1 of 2] The USA and Russia just met for a first preparatory peace meeting in Saudi Arabia and EU leaders are not only angry about this but they are not even invited to join the talks! This is the first time in over 1000 years that Europe's security is decided completely by outside forces. Has its century of humiliation begun?Today I’ve got again the fantastic Arnaud Bertrand with me, one of Twitter/X’s best and most profound political analysts. I recommend everybody subscribe to Arnaud as he really hits the nail on the head every single time. He does fantastic current affairs and data analysis. Aranaud’s Twitter/X Profile: https://x.com/rnaudbertrand?s=21&t=hv...