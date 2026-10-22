Europe's Defeat Is Much LARGER Than It Seems | Alexander Mercouris

Europe has lost all and any sympathies of Russians for generations and this will alter the course of European history even more than the war in Ukraine. The way in which the EU elites have managed to shock the Russian population is poorly understood in the West but of monumental importance.Kyoto University Symposium 2026: "Geopolitics in the Time of Monsters"Presentation 8: Alexander MercourisAlexander Mercouris examines the decline of Europe’s central role in world politics and the dangers of competition among great powers. He argues that China’s rise, Western economic insecurity and Russia’s changing identity are transforming the international system. Drawing on history and visits to Russia, he discusses neutrality, diplomacy and the responsibility to preserve peace. Audience questions challenge his interpretation of European identity, explore American strategy towards Russia and China, and assess sanctions, military doctrine and the idea of civilizational states.Alexander's Links:Alexander Mercouris on YouTube: / @alexmercouris The Duran on YouTube: / @theduran Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 War, peace and the role of neutral states04:39 Europe and the great-power system11:27 Russia’s European identity16:54 China’s rise and Western decline21:01 The 2008 crisis and pressure on Russia26:50 Russia’s turn away from Europe35:21 Discussion: military doctrine and great-power politics56:46 Sanctions and the civilizational state

