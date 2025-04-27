Pascal’s Substack

Pascal’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Townshend's avatar
Robert Townshend
Apr 27

Thank you. A relief to read something apart from the cowboys vs baddies account.

I'm also suspecting a trade-off in all this. Russia to regain its icon/resort, Catherine's Odessa, while the US and partners make more than just a resort of Gaza. The rehearsed debasement of Zelensky was as convincing as the paragliders invading Israel.

So, Russia takes all the Black Sea coast to Transnistria (and maybe including Transnistria), US and Israel take more and more of Eastern Med coastline. The diff is that more of those Russophone people along that Black Sea coast would be happy with the arrangement than not. Not so for those Gazans (even though they really belong in Dublin or Melbourne).

And will the peace-loving Yanks decide to enter a European conflict after, say, two years of those Europeans exhausting themselves in disastrous warfare? Nah, stuff like that never happens, does it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Linda's avatar
Linda
Apr 27

Thanks, Pascal.

I also recommend Glenn Diesen's latest conversation with Col. Larry Wilkerson, who rather stunningly outlines USA's 1990's Deep State and ruling class history of meddling in Europe and around the globe. He was there. He knows whereof he speaks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pascal Lottaz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture