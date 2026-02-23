Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Europe’s Unification Curse Returns AGAIN | Prof. Ivo Yotsov
Europe’s Unification Curse Returns AGAIN | Prof. Ivo Yotsov

Feb 23, 2026

Can Europe unify without repeating empire and breakup cycles? Is the euro a trap without a shared budget, and could real-time AI planning replace markets? I sit down with Captain Ivo Yotsov, professor at the Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy, to map six failed unifications and a choice for Europe.

Links:

Ivo Yotsov ORCID: https://orcid.org/0000-0003-0300-9417

Ivo Yotsov on ResearchGate: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Ivo-Yotsov

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch & Donations: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:01:02 Liberal institutionalism vs realism

00:03:09 Six unifications from 800 to Napoleon

00:12:41 German order and the eurozone trap

00:20:00 Yugoslavia and the center-periphery split

00:24:19 Borders shift and the escape problem

00:26:01 Fourth theory and real-time planned economy

00:33:10 Direct democracy and system control

00:38:56 Museum Europe or reindustrialized Europe

