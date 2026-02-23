Europe’s Unification Curse Returns AGAIN | Prof. Ivo Yotsov

Can Europe unify without repeating empire and breakup cycles? Is the euro a trap without a shared budget, and could real-time AI planning replace markets? I sit down with Captain Ivo Yotsov, professor at the Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy, to map six failed unifications and a choice for Europe.
Links:
Ivo Yotsov ORCID: https://orcid.org/0000-0003-0300-9417
Ivo Yotsov on ResearchGate: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Ivo-Yotsov
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)
Merch & Donations: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com
Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:01:02 Liberal institutionalism vs realism
00:03:09 Six unifications from 800 to Napoleon
00:12:41 German order and the eurozone trap
00:20:00 Yugoslavia and the center-periphery split
00:24:19 Borders shift and the escape problem
00:26:01 Fourth theory and real-time planned economy
00:33:10 Direct democracy and system control
00:38:56 Museum Europe or reindustrialized Europe