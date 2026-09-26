Europe's War-Hysteria Getting CRAZY | Stas Krapivnik

With every passing week, the Europeans are talking themselves deeper and deeper into a war-psychosis. And now, the Russians are starting to believe them. Stanislav Krapivnik joins Pascal to discuss drone strikes, Russian public opinion, and the danger of a wider European war. He assesses attacks on refineries, warehouses, ports, and transport networks, arguing that economic escalation carries consequences beyond Ukraine. Their conversation also examines military readiness, demographic pressures, sanctions, diesel supplies, and food distribution. Krapivnik offers a bleak outlook for the coming winter, while Lottaz questions how economic hardship and political decisions could affect the prospects for peace across Europe and beyond.Stas's Links:YouTube: / @mrslavikman X: https://x.com/STANISKR...Substack: https://zmeigarinich.s...Telegram (English): https://t.me/staswasth...Telegram (Russian): https://t.me/stastydai...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.s...Support Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystud...Neutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystud...Time Stamps00:00 Introduction and Russia’s elections03:06 Drone strikes, refineries and air defenses08:20 Warehouses, ports and economic escalation16:20 Europe, Russia and the risk of wider war22:20 Military readiness and a possible NATO conflict29:49 Europe’s winter: diesel, energy and food34:38 Sanctions and the global oil market37:42 Shipping bottlenecks and political consequences
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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