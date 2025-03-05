Ex-Ambassador REVEALS The TRUTH on Russia & Ukraine. Europe Always Knew! | Amb. J.A. Zorrilla

Originally published on Feb 21, 2025.
The diplomats always knew what the US was up to with Ukraine, Eastern Europe, the coups, and the intrigues. This was and is well-known in diplomatic circles, especially in Europe. They just never told us because national politics would forbid them from letting anyone know. That's the verdict of Ambassador José Antonio Zorrilla, one of Spain's former top-diplomats. How utterly depressing.Ambassador Zorilla joined the Spanish Diplomatic Service in 1973, becoming Consul General to Milano, Shanghai, and Moscow and finally Spain’s Ambassador to Georgia in 2011. Ambassador Zorrilla is also a passionate filmmaker and script writer, as well as a keen analyst of international relations. Hence, today we want to talk about Spain, the future of Europe, and diplomacy in the multipolar world. Ambassador Zorillav, welcome.Ambassador Zorrilla's (Spanish-language) YouTube Channel: / @eurostrategos