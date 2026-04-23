Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Ex-Army Officer: Iran War Getting Worse For US Every Day | David Pyne
0:00
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Ex-Army Officer: Iran War Getting Worse For US Every Day | David Pyne

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Apr 23, 2026

David Pyne, former U.S. Army officer and Deputy Executive Director for the EMP Task Force on National and Homeland Security, joins Pascal Lottaz to assess the Iran war, the ceasefire extension, the blockade, Israel’s role, damage to Trump and MAGA, pressure on JD Vance, global fallout for U.S. power, and the Ukraine war’s likely path toward collapse and settlement.

Links:

David Pyne Substack The Real War: https://dpyne.substack.com/

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:00:18 Iran ceasefire and war update

00:04:08 Trump off-ramp and blockade

00:19:59 Israel role and Iran strategy

00:22:03 MAGA split and JD Vance

00:30:05 Global fallout for US power

00:37:04 Neocons and Ukraine endgame

00:47:15 Final outlook

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