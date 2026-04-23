Ex-Army Officer: Iran War Getting Worse For US Every Day | David Pyne

David Pyne, former U.S. Army officer and Deputy Executive Director for the EMP Task Force on National and Homeland Security, joins Pascal Lottaz to assess the Iran war, the ceasefire extension, the blockade, Israel’s role, damage to Trump and MAGA, pressure on JD Vance, global fallout for U.S. power, and the Ukraine war’s likely path toward collapse and settlement.
Links:
David Pyne Substack The Real War: https://dpyne.substack.com/
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:00:18 Iran ceasefire and war update
00:04:08 Trump off-ramp and blockade
00:19:59 Israel role and Iran strategy
00:22:03 MAGA split and JD Vance
00:30:05 Global fallout for US power
00:37:04 Neocons and Ukraine endgame
00:47:15 Final outlook