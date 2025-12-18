EX-Central Banker: Russian Asset Theft Will Destroy EU Markets | Prof. Dejan Šoškić

Originally published on Dec 18, 2025.
The European Union just decided to permanently freeze 140 Billion Euros or so of Russian State assets and basically expropriate the Russian state. What does mean for Europe as an economy and as a market place? Here to help with this question is Dejan Soskic, a Professor at the University of Belgarde and former Governor of the Serbian Central bank.Links:Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
