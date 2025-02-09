Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Ex-CIA Agent REVEALS: Russophobia Is BLINDING US Foreign Policy
Pascal Lottaz
Feb 09, 2025

[2 of 2] The West's visceral hate for all things Russian is leading the US and Europe into dangerous and self-defeating foreign policies from which they will not be able to recover unless a fundamental rethinking of Eurasian policies takes place. This is the second part of an interview with Mr. Graham Fuller, a former CIA intelligence officer and geostrategist.

