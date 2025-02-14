Ex-Diplomat REVEALS: Russian Peace Efforts, NATO Destroys Peace

Originally published on Jan 14, 2025.

Yet another voice that corroborates not only the sabotage of the Istanbul peace agreements, but exposes the long history of the West's refusal to negotiate a comprehensive peace architecture in Eurasia with Russia. Ambassador Jean-Daniel Ruch retired last year from Switzerland’s Diplomatic Service and recently published a very insightful book with the title “Crimes, Hate, Tremors: From one Cold War to another, in pursuit of Peace and Justice.”Among his many postings, Ambassador Ruch worked at the OSCE and as Special Envoy for the Middle East in Berne before he was appointed Ambassador to Serbia and Montenegro (2012), to Israel (2016), and to Türkiye (2021-2023). Last year he was nominated to become the head of the brand new State Secretariat for Security Policy, but a blackmailing campaign prevented him from picking up on that post.