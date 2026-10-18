Ex-Foreign Minister EXPOSES NATO's Dirty Tricks | Evarist Bartolo

Former Maltese foreign minister Evarist Bartolo explains from experience how the US manages its extended empire and how even fellow EU members work as enforcers of the transatlantic (dis)order.Kyoto University Symposium 2026: "Geopolitics in the Time of Monsters"Keynote 1: Evarist BartoloEvarist examines how small states can defend their sovereignty in an increasingly militarized world. Drawing on Malta’s experience of independence, neutrality and the removal of foreign bases, he argues that diplomacy offers alternatives to dependence on powerful allies. He also critiques Europe’s leadership and foreign policy. The audience discussion explores NATO, nuclear risks, relations with Africa, economic power, corruption and the practical limits of independence. Recorded at the Kyoto Symposium 2026, with questions and answers.Evarist’s Links:Official website: https://evaristbartolo...Kyoto Symposium programme: https://neutralitystud...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.s...Support Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystud...Neutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystud...Time Stamps00:00 Introduction: power and the “time of monsters”02:13 Malta’s road to sovereignty08:20 Support Neutrality Studies10:22 NATO bases and nuclear risk18:04 Europe’s leadership and lost alternatives29:49 Q&A: Europe, NATO and diplomacy40:05 Europe, media and political influence56:46 Capital, sovereignty and small states
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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