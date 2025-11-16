Ex-MSM Journalist Reveals: The West Is HOOKED To Its Own Propaganda | Felix Marquardt

Originally published on 15 Nov 2025.

Mainstream Media in the West is obviously broken. Yet, the more dysfunctional the industry gets, the more it seems to be denying any wrong doing, blaming anything, from technological progress to Social Media and Fake-News for their demise. Instead of soul-searching, we get a relentless blame-game. And this trend is getting worse. After all, Chomsky and Herman, after publishing their book on “Manufacturing Consent” got at least still interviewed about it on Mainstream Media. These times are long gone.To help make sense of it, I’ve got today Felix Marquard with me who proposes viewing Media under the lens of addicition. Felix is himself a former Mainstream Media Journalist with an elite background and he’s also a recovering drug addict. He recently started a strange kind of anti-facebook, called Black Elephant.Links:Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...