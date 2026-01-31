Ex-NATO Chairman: USA & Ukraine Proxy War Are Killing The Alliance | Gen. Harald Kujat

Originally published on Jan 30, 2026.

Four years of failed proxy-war and now the potential annexation of Greenland by the United States. NATO tries to look strong but it is on its last political leg. The only thing that can save the exhausted alliance is peace with Russia and a return to the fundamental principles of European defence–security without aggression. My guest today puts forward concrete proposals for a political settlement and that is no small matter, given that he was once Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, the alliance’s highest military representative.Original Video in German: • NATO Am Abgrund: USA & Ukrainekrieg zerstö... Support our work: Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

