Even committed US veterans can't stand the empty rhetoric of the Washington neocon elite anymore. Ukraine is a text-book example for a provoked war and the need for deescalation has never been bigger, but US imperialism stands in the way of that. Listen to the straight forward analysis of David T. Pyne, a former US army officer who dismantles the war-narrative his country's pro-war government and the NATO establishment have been touting from the rooftops of power for the past 3 years. Follow David Pyne on his substack: https://dpyne.substack.com
Ex-Officer: Ukraine-War Product of US Imperialism, Trump Hope, ATACM Insanity
Feb 03, 2025
Neutrality Studies
