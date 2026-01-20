Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Ex-President of German Spy Agency EXPOSES Sanctions Illegality | Dr. H.G. Maaßen
Jan 20, 2026

Originally published on Jan 19, 2026.

Many of you may know that the EU has begun persecuting its own citizens and legal residents with foreign policy measures in the form of putting them on the Russia-Sanctions list, like my compatriots, Jacques Baud and Nathalie Yamb. This extra-legal way of cracking down on people is what I’ll discuss today with one of Germany’s most outspoken legal experts. I’ve got with me Dr. Hans-Georg Maassen, a German lawyer and former top intelligence official, who served as President of Germany's domestic intelligence agency (BfV) from 2012 to 2018.Dr. Maassen's Homepage: https://hgmaassen.com

