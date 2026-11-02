Ex-Service Member EXPOSES Submarine Scam: AUKUS Fooled Australia | Major Cameron Leckie

Here is the latest trick of the US Empire of war: Sell a hyper expensive submarine to a willing victim, cash-in immediately, hold off on delivery indefinitely, but get port access rights away. Sweet, sweet deals... for the empire of lies, paid for by Australian tax dollars, and maybe soon Australian blood if the weaponization of the continent for the geopolitical games of Washington continues.Former Australian Army major, Cameron Leckie, joins Pascal to discuss his disillusionment with Western foreign policy and Australia’s dependence on the United States. They examine media narratives, military ethics, war powers and the gap between proclaimed values and government actions. Leckie argues that American imperial commitments increasingly exceed available resources, raising questions about AUKUS and regional security. The conversation explores Australia’s relationship with China and its Asian neighbours, and the prospects for a more independent, peaceful foreign policy ahead.Cameron's Links:X: https://x.com/leckie_cameronSubstack: https://substack.com/@cameronleckieNeutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 Cameron Leckie: from army officer to critic06:29 Media narratives and declining public trust15:53 Australia’s identity and the rise of Asia23:49 Think tanks and the China threat narrative26:42 Military ethics, illegal orders and war powers38:15 Gaza and Australia’s foreign policy contradictions42:34 Imperial decline, US bases and AUKUS51:09 A different security future for the Pacific

