Ex-Spy & Researcher EXPOSE NATO's Sick Plans To Sacrifice Europe | R. Rupp & O. Tunander

The "Nuclear Umbrella" always was a sick joke in which the umbrella itself would do the dirty work of exterminating the place it was supposed to "keep clean" of enemy forces.
Today I speak with Ola Tunander, professor emeritus at the Peace Research Institute Oslo, and Rainer Rupp, former NATO analyst and East German spy, about the real meaning of the US nuclear umbrella. We discuss deterrence, tactical nuclear plans in Germany and Norway, Sweden’s old bomb debate, Pershing missiles, Able Archer, and the risk that Europe could again become the main nuclear battlefield.
Links:
Ola Tunander Substack: https://olatunander.substack.com
Rainer Rupp: https://www.rainerrupp.de
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
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Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com
Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate
Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:00:45 Origins of the nuclear umbrella
00:09:22 Germany as the nuclear battlefield
00:16:27 Sweden and Norway under the umbrella
00:24:24 NATO planning and Europe’s destruction
00:27:28 French and British nuclear limits
00:33:12 Soviet plans in the Nordic region
00:40:53 Pershing missiles and Able Archer
00:52:00 Nuclear risks in Europe today
00:58:58 Secret operations outside NATO
01:02:31 Final thoughts on deterrence