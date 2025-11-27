Ex-Spy Reveals: NATO's Goal To Destroy Russia AND Europe | Rainer Rupp

Originally published on 26 Nov 2025.
Did you ever wonder what a REAL spy has to say about world politics today? Well you're in luck because today I’ve got one of East Germany’s most successful spies on this show.Mr. Rainer Rupp was born in 1945 and grew up in West Germany but started working for the East-German intelligence services in the early 1970s. He was hired by NATO in 1977 and forwarded tens of thousands of NATO internal documents and plans to the East. He was only caught in 1993, after the end of the Cold War, serving a prison sentence until 2000. Links:Rainer's homepage: https://www.rainerrupp.de/Rainer's Book: https://www.eulenspiegel.com/buecher/...Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...