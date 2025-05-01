Ex-UN Official Reveals True Scope of Gaza Genocide Plans | Craig Mokhiber

Originally published on 14 Apr 2025.

Genocide has no speed limits nor time constrains. The two-year long slaughter of the Palestinians in Gaza is but the latest phase of a Holocaust that has been going on for nearly a century. The deliberate and collective plan to erase an entire people physically, culturally, and even strike them from the historical record is much older than "October 7". The complete destruction of this ancient Arab civilisation is systematic and perpetrated not only by the Israelis. It's the effort of white-settler colonial Europeans to pull off just one more time the annihilation of an indigenous population the way the European's exterminated already three other continents. Today I’m talking to Craig Mokhiber, the former Director of the human rights office at the UN Headquarters in New York, who in October 2023 quit the agency publically, over the already unfolding artrocities in Gaza and what most of us today recognize as the beginning of the Gaza Genocide. Craig's Article:https://mondoweiss.net/2025/04/yemen-...