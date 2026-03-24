Exposed: The Massmurder by US and EU Sanctions | Prof. Reza Majdzadeh

A recent study in the academic Lancet journal shows that between 1971 and 2021, more than half a million people died PER YEAR due to US and EU sanctions. This meassmurder is something we need to talk about. Reza Majdzadeh has been involved in sanctions research from a public health perspective for decades. He is a Professor at the University of Essex and a public health expert with experience in Iran and at the WHO.

Links:

Article: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/langlo/article/PIIS2214-109X(25)00278-5/fulltext

The article that outlines 500k dead per year: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/langlo/article/PIIS2214-109X(25)00278-5/fulltext

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Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction and guest

00:01:20 Lancet findings on sanctions

00:07:30 Death toll and personal loss

00:10:45 Banking and supply chain breakdown

00:20:13 Resilience and local production

00:28:12 The myth of smart sanctions

00:30:57 Monitoring health during sanctions

00:38:39 Early warning before deaths

00:42:12 Final appeal and closing