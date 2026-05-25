EXPOSED: The Sick Plan to use Mass-Migration for more War | Patrick Henningsen

NATO is causing the very mass-migration its members then claim to be solving through more violence at home and oversees. It's a sick game in which the powerful once again pit the poorest and most abused people abroad against the poorest and most abused people at home to feed the West's system of violent domination. But cracks are now more than visible.Patrick Henningsen, journalist, writer, and founder of 21st Century Wire, joins Pascal to link NATO wars, sanctions, and regime change to migration into Europe and the UK. The talk covers the small boats debate, the rise of the new right, Christian Zionism, falling birth rates, labor demand, asylum policy, and the colonial logic behind modern politics.Links:21st Century Wire: https://21stcenturywire.com21st Century Wire YouTube: / @21stcenturywiretv Patrick Henningsen on Substack: https://patrickhenningsen.substack.comNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction00:00:35 NATO wars and migration waves00:05:43 Israel and the right wing loop00:09:01 Anti war right and Christian nationalism00:14:38 Great replacement and demographic fear00:20:20 Welfare state labor and immigration00:26:56 Libya asylum policy and migration abuse00:38:32 Small boats and political diversion00:43:59 Colonial methods genocide and empire