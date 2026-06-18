Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
EXPOSED: UK Professor Reveals Shocking Roots of Russophobia | Prof. Richard Sakwa
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EXPOSED: UK Professor Reveals Shocking Roots of Russophobia | Prof. Richard Sakwa

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Jun 18, 2026

Prof. Richard Sakwa joins Pascal to discuss Russophobia, the post-1945 “political West,” and why Russia was never fully accepted into it. He links today’s tension to old history, power politics, and the split between Atlanticism and continental Europe, then explains how the Ukraine war, sanctions, and weak Western states have pushed the world toward more division.Links:Richard Sakwa - University of Kent: https://www.kent.ac.uk/politics-inter...Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Merch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Intro and Russophobia00:03:34 Why Russia Was Excluded00:07:42 Power, Civilization, and Mearsheimer00:10:09 NATO, EU, and Western Hostility00:14:28 West in Crisis: State, Economy, Society00:19:16 Militarization and New Cold War00:25:27 Russia, China, and the West00:35:53 False Universalism and Decline00:42:33 Advice for Russia and China

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