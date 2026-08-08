A viewer of my YouTube channel recently wrote me in response to an interview I did with Professor Aya Ikegame (of Kyoto University), in which she used the word “crazy” to describe the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un. My viewer interpreted this as an insult and asked me why I didn’t push back? There are, after all, good reasons to explain the military strategy of North Korea.

And yes, he is right, there are very good and rational reasons for why Pyongyang acts the way it does. The reason I nodded to what Professor Ikegame said was (a) that I think she adequately represented how many Japanese view Kim Jong Un and (b) the “crazy” that she used was not meant as an insult.

This might need some background, but it might help explain why the relationship between Japan and North Korea is actually stable, while the same is definitely not true for Europe and Russia.

Japan is Genuinely Scared

This is the one thing that many people even inside our bubble here on alternative media are often not properly aware of: Japan is really genuinely frightened of North Korea. The nuclear weapons of the North and the rhetoric that Kim Jong Il (Kim Jong Un’s dad) used scared the “bejeezus” (as the Americans would say) out of the Japanese, and the son has not publicly de-escalated that rhetoric by much. One must understand that when a North Korean leader says he will nuke Japan back into the stone age, the Japanese treat this as a real possibility, not as a bluff.

And the North does say that. In September 2017 North Korean state media declared that Japan should be “sunken into the sea” by their nuclear bombs, and that the United States should be reduced to “ashes and darkness” (SBS News, 14 September 2017). While in the West we might read such rhetoric and file it under propaganda, the Japanese file it under existential threat. Japan is only a thousand kilometers from the North Korean launch sites and has been hosting American forces that North Korea considers its principal enemy since 1945.

A Real Threat

North Korea also sporadically follows up with a display of its capabilities that drives the threat home not only to the Japanese government , but into each living room.

I still remember that near Mass-Panic event in 2016, when North Korea announced the launch of a missile for “civilian purposes” that was supposed to cross over Japan to shoot a satellite into orbit. Tokyo protested heavily and the media reported on it daily. Then North Korea actually did it: the rocket went up, passed over Japan, and dropped its stages into the sea. Prime Minister Abe called the launch “totally unacceptable.” It was well understood that this was a ballistic missile test in a thin disguise and a demonstration of the North’s capabilities. Tokyo responded by shipping PAC-3 interceptor batteries to the Sakishima islands in Okinawa Prefecture and the Asaka and Narashino bases near the capital.

I can’t stress enough just how much the general public was scared. The university, at which I was doing my PhD at the time, even sent us emails warning of the immediate danger, saying that should we find “missile debris” we should not touch it but call the police. Wow.

Nor did the fear subside. In October 2022, when a North Korean missile again crossed the main islands, the J-Alert system woke Aomori and Hokkaido with instructions to take shelter, and trains were halted. Japanese municipalities have run civilian evacuation drills for missile attacks since 2017. Whatever one thinks of ducking into a subway station, the drills tell you what the state believes it is dealing with.

In addition, we must not forget that Japan is the only country on earth that actually had nuclear bombs dropped on it by an enemy. The complete destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by only two bombs at the hands of the Americans back in 1945 was not only a turning point in Japanese history but it is a memory engrained in their social psyche the way the holocaust is engrained in German collective memory.

Fear and Restraint

On the other side, the one thing the Japanese have never done is treat North Korea as a cheap joke. They never portray Pyongyang as a paper tiger, never talk about collapsing the North Korean economy (even though they do have sanctions against it), and they never ridicule North Korea’s military capabilities.

Now, compare that to the way Europe approaches Russia. Just think of the many claims about the Russian state being on the verge of collapse, the army being weak and incapable (fighting in Ukraine with Shovels), or the reports about Russia using chips from dish washers for their military equipment, etc. We don’t have such nonsense in Japan, just real fear about what the North is able to do.

Although I’m not a big fan of Professor Karaganov’s argument about the necessity of nuclear fear, I do think that in the case of Japan the fear factor actually works. It is part of what keeps Japan from escalating recklessly against North Korea. They take the North seriously, and that is the precondition for treating it as an actor with interests, red lines, and a capacity to do you harm, rather than an immoral paper tiger.

So, when Japanese call Kim Jong Un “crazy,” it comes from a place of fear. When Europeans or Americans call Putin crazy, it is meant as a common insult. That’s how Joe Biden meant it when, at a fund raiser, he called Putin a “crazy SOB”. The Japanese word carries a warning to oneself; in NATO it carries only contempt. One produces caution, the other produces escalation.

That’s why I think the Japanese understand Kim Jong Un as “crazy” in a much more respectful way than the West thinks of Putin as “crazy”, and why, over all, I’m much less worried about the security situation in North East Asia than in Europe.