Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Mr. Animal's avatar
Mr. Animal
3hEdited

The Japanese have been conditioned into never mentioning who it was that nuked them and that they themselves aren't responsible for the war crimes they conducted and if the Japanese are so afraid of North Korea, they should not be poking the Chinese dragon at the behest of the Americans every time they pull the string of the DC puppet Takaichi since there is a security agreement between China, North Korea and Russia and these three countries share the same security threat from Japan ( attack on one is attack on all, and Japan having nuclear weapons is a threat to all three. )

And if you take Ryukyu Islands which technically don’t belong to Japan, their sovereignty status remains “undetermined” under international law so there is quite literally nothing that prevents them from reaching out to China and or other nations seeking assistance for independence and peace since now they face an existential threat as a recent CCTV footage shows satellite image of the US military's Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, clearly displaying on the command screen during the Rocket Force's missile strike simulation exercise, which PLA will obviously immedietly annihilate at a beginning of a hot conflict with China, along with every base and assets such as radars, in every country hosting or affiliated with the US, which would be completed by PLA in matter of hours, not days and there is no way America could sustain itself, in a prolonged war in the region.

People somehow think that American troops are some sort of white knights in shining armors when for over a half a century Japan has more or less completely ignored what US base and troops have been doing on the island for that period of time.

The US military bases in Okinawa have been causing serious and long-term environmental damage, and the related pollution problems have posed a direct threat to the local ecology and the health of residents ( measurable toxic in local residents well above healthy levels ) with any attempts by the residents themselves to investigate the root cause of this ( which has been traced to bases ) inside those bases, been blocked by the US military which makes one wonder if it affects the locals, it affects the service personnel stationed there as well which could be related to all the heinous crimes being committed by the service members there.

From 1972 to present day, approximately 6,500 criminal cases have been reported ( then there is what happens on those US bases that never get reported or victims stepping forward ) involving U.S. military personnel were involved in Okinawa, including serious crimes such as murder, rape , hit-and-run and robbery well beyond the point of “drunk and disorderly” like 3 service members stationed at Camp Hansen kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old local girl, a service member raping a woman while attempting to strangle her to death and this happens just as much inside the military bases as outside, last year a female staff member was raped inside the base. In the week of July 26th to August 2nd, this year 2026, several soldiers stationed in Okinawa have been arrested for offenses including drunk driving and public indecent, assaults and trespassing.

This averages to over 130 cases per year, almost one case every three days and this has been going on for 54 years. Over a half a century in which neither the Japanese government nor the US military has acted on the situation, contained or reduced it.

As data shows the most dangerous predatory animal on the Ryukyu Islands are US service personnel, similar story can be said about South Korea except you can add drug smuggling to the list and given the scope of the criminal enterprise the US military has built there, one has to wonder if NATO and other "allies" are partaking in these murders, gang rapes and drug smuggling operation across the region when they are conducting “joint military exercises”.

What is absolutely mind blowing is that you have all the governments of these regional US vassal states, preparing to economically decapitate themselves and become a battery ram against China, the Asian Ukraine which makes absolutely no sense, whatsoever, yet here we are…

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Kim Johnson's avatar
Kim Johnson
4h

The Koreans, both North and South, as well as the Chinese, have never forgotten how the Japanese raped them, quite literally, during World War II and never apologised.

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