Fear And Stability: The Case of Japan and North Korea
The way in which Japan fears North Korea is poorly understood in the West. It is also one of the best examples why North East Asia is more stable than Europe.
A viewer of my YouTube channel recently wrote me in response to an interview I did with Professor Aya Ikegame (of Kyoto University), in which she used the word “crazy” to describe the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un. My viewer interpreted this as an insult and asked me why I didn’t push back? There are, after all, good reasons to explain the military strategy of North Korea.
And yes, he is right, there are very good and rational reasons for why Pyongyang acts the way it does. The reason I nodded to what Professor Ikegame said was (a) that I think she adequately represented how many Japanese view Kim Jong Un and (b) the “crazy” that she used was not meant as an insult.
This might need some background, but it might help explain why the relationship between Japan and North Korea is actually stable, while the same is definitely not true for Europe and Russia.
Japan is Genuinely Scared
This is the one thing that many people even inside our bubble here on alternative media are often not properly aware of: Japan is really genuinely frightened of North Korea. The nuclear weapons of the North and the rhetoric that Kim Jong Il (Kim Jong Un’s dad) used scared the “bejeezus” (as the Americans would say) out of the Japanese, and the son has not publicly de-escalated that rhetoric by much. One must understand that when a North Korean leader says he will nuke Japan back into the stone age, the Japanese treat this as a real possibility, not as a bluff.
And the North does say that. In September 2017 North Korean state media declared that Japan should be “sunken into the sea” by their nuclear bombs, and that the United States should be reduced to “ashes and darkness” (SBS News, 14 September 2017). While in the West we might read such rhetoric and file it under propaganda, the Japanese file it under existential threat. Japan is only a thousand kilometers from the North Korean launch sites and has been hosting American forces that North Korea considers its principal enemy since 1945.
A Real Threat
North Korea also sporadically follows up with a display of its capabilities that drives the threat home not only to the Japanese government , but into each living room.
I still remember that near Mass-Panic event in 2016, when North Korea announced the launch of a missile for “civilian purposes” that was supposed to cross over Japan to shoot a satellite into orbit. Tokyo protested heavily and the media reported on it daily. Then North Korea actually did it: the rocket went up, passed over Japan, and dropped its stages into the sea. Prime Minister Abe called the launch “totally unacceptable.” It was well understood that this was a ballistic missile test in a thin disguise and a demonstration of the North’s capabilities. Tokyo responded by shipping PAC-3 interceptor batteries to the Sakishima islands in Okinawa Prefecture and the Asaka and Narashino bases near the capital.
I can’t stress enough just how much the general public was scared. The university, at which I was doing my PhD at the time, even sent us emails warning of the immediate danger, saying that should we find “missile debris” we should not touch it but call the police. Wow.
Nor did the fear subside. In October 2022, when a North Korean missile again crossed the main islands, the J-Alert system woke Aomori and Hokkaido with instructions to take shelter, and trains were halted. Japanese municipalities have run civilian evacuation drills for missile attacks since 2017. Whatever one thinks of ducking into a subway station, the drills tell you what the state believes it is dealing with.
In addition, we must not forget that Japan is the only country on earth that actually had nuclear bombs dropped on it by an enemy. The complete destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by only two bombs at the hands of the Americans back in 1945 was not only a turning point in Japanese history but it is a memory engrained in their social psyche the way the holocaust is engrained in German collective memory.
Fear and Restraint
On the other side, the one thing the Japanese have never done is treat North Korea as a cheap joke. They never portray Pyongyang as a paper tiger, never talk about collapsing the North Korean economy (even though they do have sanctions against it), and they never ridicule North Korea’s military capabilities.
Now, compare that to the way Europe approaches Russia. Just think of the many claims about the Russian state being on the verge of collapse, the army being weak and incapable (fighting in Ukraine with Shovels), or the reports about Russia using chips from dish washers for their military equipment, etc. We don’t have such nonsense in Japan, just real fear about what the North is able to do.
Although I’m not a big fan of Professor Karaganov’s argument about the necessity of nuclear fear, I do think that in the case of Japan the fear factor actually works. It is part of what keeps Japan from escalating recklessly against North Korea. They take the North seriously, and that is the precondition for treating it as an actor with interests, red lines, and a capacity to do you harm, rather than an immoral paper tiger.
So, when Japanese call Kim Jong Un “crazy,” it comes from a place of fear. When Europeans or Americans call Putin crazy, it is meant as a common insult. That’s how Joe Biden meant it when, at a fund raiser, he called Putin a “crazy SOB”. The Japanese word carries a warning to oneself; in NATO it carries only contempt. One produces caution, the other produces escalation.
That’s why I think the Japanese understand Kim Jong Un as “crazy” in a much more respectful way than the West thinks of Putin as “crazy”, and why, over all, I’m much less worried about the security situation in North East Asia than in Europe.
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The Japanese have been conditioned into never mentioning who it was that nuked them and that they themselves aren't responsible for the war crimes they conducted and if the Japanese are so afraid of North Korea, they should not be poking the Chinese dragon at the behest of the Americans every time they pull the string of the DC puppet Takaichi since there is a security agreement between China, North Korea and Russia and these three countries share the same security threat from Japan ( attack on one is attack on all, and Japan having nuclear weapons is a threat to all three. )
And if you take Ryukyu Islands which technically don’t belong to Japan, their sovereignty status remains “undetermined” under international law so there is quite literally nothing that prevents them from reaching out to China and or other nations seeking assistance for independence and peace since now they face an existential threat as a recent CCTV footage shows satellite image of the US military's Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, clearly displaying on the command screen during the Rocket Force's missile strike simulation exercise, which PLA will obviously immedietly annihilate at a beginning of a hot conflict with China, along with every base and assets such as radars, in every country hosting or affiliated with the US, which would be completed by PLA in matter of hours, not days and there is no way America could sustain itself, in a prolonged war in the region.
People somehow think that American troops are some sort of white knights in shining armors when for over a half a century Japan has more or less completely ignored what US base and troops have been doing on the island for that period of time.
The US military bases in Okinawa have been causing serious and long-term environmental damage, and the related pollution problems have posed a direct threat to the local ecology and the health of residents ( measurable toxic in local residents well above healthy levels ) with any attempts by the residents themselves to investigate the root cause of this ( which has been traced to bases ) inside those bases, been blocked by the US military which makes one wonder if it affects the locals, it affects the service personnel stationed there as well which could be related to all the heinous crimes being committed by the service members there.
From 1972 to present day, approximately 6,500 criminal cases have been reported ( then there is what happens on those US bases that never get reported or victims stepping forward ) involving U.S. military personnel were involved in Okinawa, including serious crimes such as murder, rape , hit-and-run and robbery well beyond the point of “drunk and disorderly” like 3 service members stationed at Camp Hansen kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old local girl, a service member raping a woman while attempting to strangle her to death and this happens just as much inside the military bases as outside, last year a female staff member was raped inside the base. In the week of July 26th to August 2nd, this year 2026, several soldiers stationed in Okinawa have been arrested for offenses including drunk driving and public indecent, assaults and trespassing.
This averages to over 130 cases per year, almost one case every three days and this has been going on for 54 years. Over a half a century in which neither the Japanese government nor the US military has acted on the situation, contained or reduced it.
As data shows the most dangerous predatory animal on the Ryukyu Islands are US service personnel, similar story can be said about South Korea except you can add drug smuggling to the list and given the scope of the criminal enterprise the US military has built there, one has to wonder if NATO and other "allies" are partaking in these murders, gang rapes and drug smuggling operation across the region when they are conducting “joint military exercises”.
What is absolutely mind blowing is that you have all the governments of these regional US vassal states, preparing to economically decapitate themselves and become a battery ram against China, the Asian Ukraine which makes absolutely no sense, whatsoever, yet here we are…
The Koreans, both North and South, as well as the Chinese, have never forgotten how the Japanese raped them, quite literally, during World War II and never apologised.