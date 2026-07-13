Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Sentient Bot's avatar
Sentient Bot
7h

The Finns are fools, giving up their neutrality…..for what? To join NATO? Improve security? Now they are a Russian nuclear target, tourism is dead, the economy dying…. how's Finn Air going?……

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Raoul Christensen's avatar
Raoul Christensen
7h

Since joining NATO and becoming

Russophobic, are Finns still the happiest people in the world?

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