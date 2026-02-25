Generated using Gemini

Pascal’s Note: The following is a newsletter shared by a german activist group for a neutral Germany. The content has been translated to English and slight abbreviated. The original can be found here. Their homepage is deutschlandneutral.de.

The Great Departure into Active Neutrality

One year after the “Campaign for a Neutral Germany”—initiated by the AG Frieden (Peace Working Group) of dieBasis Cologne—was born on February 15, 2025, parallel to the so-called Munich Security Conference, the idea of neutrality continues to spread. Trade unionist Bernd Schoepe sees it as a new blueprint for Germany and Europe, while Mathias Broeckers titles it “Welcome to NEUTROPA”. Ulrich Gellermann states, “Neutrality is freedom,” and a major demonstration in Vienna illustrates the essence of the neutrality idea.

Neutrality is Active Peace Policy

Sali Attia—teacher, political scientist, and candidate for the Gaza List—summarized the initiative during the major demonstration “For Peace, for Neutrality, for a Sovereign Austria” on October 18, 2025, in Vienna: “We say: Neutrality is not a retreat. It is not looking away. Neutrality is active peace policy. It means building bridges where others build walls. It means mediating where others threaten. It means providing aid where others send bombs… Neutrality is not a standstill—it is movement for peace. Neutrality is not silence—it is the voice of reason”.

Welcome to NEUTROPA!

Mathias Broeckers proclaims: “Neutral! Out of NATO, into a non-aligned Europe of sovereign nations! That was my pious Christmas wish. It seems to me the best and most promising answer to the current epochal break and the coming multipolar order. Perhaps even the only one, if Europe does not want to become the battlefield of a world war again”.

He suggests that if Germany, Austria, and Switzerland were to start such a union of sovereign, non-aligned states, a large influx from the EU would be expected immediately. This “non-aligned block” would quickly become significant, acting as a calm pole between the spheres of influence of the three superpowers. None of the “big dogs” would consume it, as they would then have the other two at their throats. Instead of a “war community,” “non-alignment” and the “Helvetization of Europe” belong on the EU agenda. Welcome to NEUTROPA!

Neutrality is Freedom

Ulrich Gellermann argues:

Only a neutrality enshrined in law can rescue the citizens of Germany from the danger zone in which they currently find themselves. The Republic of Austria has been ‘permanently neutral’ since October 26, 1955, by virtue of a constitutional law. Even though Austria’s membership in the EU de facto limits this neutrality, it nevertheless provides the country’s citizens with a legally enforceable lever for action against the Republic of Austria’s participation in war. A constitutionally anchored German neutrality would represent a step toward sovereignty and freedom for Germany and would free it from the patronage of the United States. The Federal Republic of Germany stands in the tradition of the Weimar Republic—the first German democracy—from 1919 to 1933. Although the Weimar Republic did not explicitly declare itself ‘neutral,’ the ‘Berlin Treaty’ between Germany and the Soviet Union in 1926, which supported the Soviet Union and assured neutrality in the event of a war with a third state, marked an entry into the neutrality of the German Reich. The ‘Berlin Treaty’ historically demonstrates the constitutional possibility of neutrality for the Federal Republic of Germany. Since none of the parties in the Bundestag currently seeks German neutrality, this step to avert the dangers of war will, for the time being, have to be pursued outside parliament.”

A New Blueprint for Germany and Europe

As a member of the BSW, Bernd Schoepe asks in his article “AfD-Machtkampf und das Brandmauer-Dilemma” why Chrupalla questions NATO membership, while the BSW is still not prepared to do so.

Wouldn’t a demand to withdraw be the logical consequence of the criticism of the U.S. hegemon and NATO as its most aggressive instrument? A criticism that the BSW repeatedly and rightly expresses? Working on a draft for a neutral, non-aligned Germany at the heart of Europe could find broad support among many people. We can see how, in a rapidly transforming world, new constellations of power and networks of relationships are emerging that increasingly push today’s reactionary Europe—betraying its own identity—into a corner. We see how Europe—blind in its confusion and its hubris—appears in the eyes of a world rapidly moving toward multipolarity as powerless and devoid of dignity, paralyzed, exhausted, and ancient. Such a project of reorientation and political refoundation of the ‘common European house’ (Mikhail Gorbachev)—from Vladivostok to the Atlantic—as a place and idea of peace and mutual understanding among peoples, as a model for economic cooperation and decentralized, bottom-up citizen democracy as well as freedom from state paternalism, with a neutral, non-aligned Germany at its center, could, across borders, represent an inspiring and compelling invitation to participate—especially for those who, full of frustration and despair, have long since inwardly turned away from politics.

Elsewhere—in the article “Achtung! Verdunklungsgefahr…” about the peace movement—Bernd Schoepe writes:

A good and cooperative relationship with Russia, by contrast, is the conditio sine qua non for a flourishing, prosperous, peaceful Germany that is highly respected in a multipolar world in transformation. The peace movement can therefore only be credible—or become credible again—if it openly advocates Germany’s withdrawal from the NATO war alliance and for a neutral and non-aligned Germany in a multipolar world. To achieve this, the failed old way of thinking—which also and especially paralyzes ‘the’ peace movement—must be overcome, and new alliances must be forged with courage.

For a Neutral, Peace-Building Germany

The networking initiative “Zusammen für Frieden. JETZT!”, launched by Michaele Kundermann, adopted a ten-point catalogue of key demands on December 12, 2025 (International Day of Neutrality). Among them, Point 2 states:

For a neutral, peace-building Germany: termination of the ‘Treaty on the Presence of Foreign Armed Forces in the Federal Republic of Germany’ and withdrawal from NATO. Instead, the establishment of a new development and security architecture within a united Europe of sovereign nation-states – including Russia.

Similarly, the final declaration of the conference “Frieden und Dialog”, inspired by Marion Schneider and held from October 24 to 26, 2025, in Liebstedt, Thuringia, states in its concluding sentence: “Our goal is a united Europe of sovereign nation-states with a common European market, as well as a neutral, peace-building Germany.”

In the Best Interest of the Working Class

The Swiss Communists, in their political theses for the 25th Party Congress held on November 8–9, 2025, in Arbedo-Castione under the title “Neutrality, Peace and Work!”, stated, among other things:

It is no coincidence that the new statute of the Communist Party highlights Switzerland’s neutrality as an essential element of our political action. It is in the best interest of the working class, because on the one hand it enables it not to have to participate in war adventures, and on the other hand it weakens the power of the ‘sell-out-the-homeland’ faction of the Swiss bourgeoisie, which is less rooted in the country and therefore more submissive to uncontrollable global interests (also from an economic and trade union perspective).

The lecture “The Integral Neutrality of Switzerland” by Pascal Lottaz (Associate Professor at Kyoto University, Japan), delivered on February 13, 2026, in Zurich, explains why one can support the popular initiative seeking to better anchor neutrality in the Swiss Federal Constitution even from a left-wing perspective.

While the Social Democratic Party has disparaged the neutrality initiative as a “right-wing pro-Putin initiative,” Pascal Lottaz sets out why there are many good reasons to support the popular initiative. Together with other dissident members of the SP, Lottaz founded the association “Neutralität für Frieden und Ausgleich” (“Neutrality for Peace and Reconciliation”) to support the neutrality initiative (swissneutrality.ch). It is another Swiss initiative alongside the “Bewegung für Neutralität” (bene.swiss).

Demand for Neutrality: A Powerful Tool

What can each individual do to help prevent or stop wars? What role does the demand for state military neutrality play in this context? On these questions, the AI system GROK responds:

The demand for state military neutrality plays a central role in the context of individual contributions to preventing or ending wars, as it represents a long-term strategy that keeps states out of conflicts and thereby indirectly reduces global tensions. It can be actively promoted by citizens in order to exert political pressure and establish peace-promoting policies… Anyone can support the demand for neutrality. Practical steps: Start petitions or contact members of parliament to anchor neutrality in the constitution or foreign policy. In countries such as Austria or Switzerland, citizen initiatives have strengthened neutrality. Raise awareness through social media, demonstrations, or organizations such as ‘Engagiert Neutral’ in Austria, and advocate for an ‘active neutrality’ that promotes peace. Economic pressure: Boycott arms companies or demand a ban on arms exports to prevent military involvement. Organize workshops to communicate the advantages of neutrality, for example as an alternative to alliance politics. In summary: The demand for neutrality is a powerful tool for individuals because it initiates systemic changes that prevent wars proactively and de-escalate ongoing conflicts. It requires collective effort to move from passivity to active peace policy.

More generally, GROK recommends, among other things:

Each individual can contribute through conscious actions to prevent or stop wars, even if the impact at the global level may seem limited… Inform yourself and others: Learn about the causes of conflicts, international laws such as the Geneva Conventions, and human rights. Share this knowledge in your environment, for example through conversations, social media posts, or local events… Elect and demand peace-promoting politicians: Support candidates who prioritize diplomacy, and contact representatives to advocate for disarmament, peace negotiations, or compliance with international treaties… Boycott war profiteers: Avoid products from companies that manufacture weapons or support wars. Demand laws that make weapons production illegal or unprofitable.

GROK lists further possibilities and concludes: “These steps are cumulatively effective: Individual actions add up to social change. Start small, for example with daily reading about the history of uprisings or local volunteer engagement, and gradually expand your influence.” When GROK—asked about the supposed dangerousness of German neutrality—responds: “Initiatives for state military neutrality in Germany—that is, withdrawal from NATO, renunciation of military alliances, and a neutral foreign policy—are classified by the political and military establishment as highly dangerous. The transatlantic-oriented establishment regards such demands as a fundamental threat to the existing power structures,” this, too, is presented as evidence that the idea of neutrality is precisely the right one.

Neutrality in the Basic Law

A central objective of the “Campaign for a Neutral Germany” is to anchor neutrality in the Basic Law (Grundgesetz). The following clause is to be included:

Inspired by the will to serve the peace of the world, Germany declares its perpetual neutrality. Accordingly, Germany shall in the future not belong to any military alliances, shall maintain its military solely for national defense, shall not export war materiel, shall not finance foreign warring parties, and shall not permit military bases of foreign states on its territory. Germany shall use its perpetual neutrality for the prevention and resolution of conflicts and shall stand ready as an active, peace-building mediator.

In order to make this a reality, it is necessary to win allies—without any exclusionary maneuvers, such as those that are currently widespread in large parts of society.

Internationalizing Neutrality

On January 24, 2026, the webinar “Neutrality & Peace” was held by “Global Women for Peace Against NATO”. This led to a wave of signatures for the campaign from Finland, Norway, Sweden, Canada, and the USA. Supporters from these countries emphasized the need for similar petitions in Nordic countries and the abolition of NATO.

History of the Campaign’s Activities

Feb 15, 2025: Campaign launch in Cologne with over 7,000 signatures to date.

March 29, 2025: Public event in Berlin at the First Alternative Media Fair.

April 10-12, 2025: Presentations at the “War and Peace” congress in Berlin.

Oct 3, 2025: “Neutrality as a Peace Project” event in Cologne with Swiss and Austrian participants.

Dec 12, 2025: Action in Cologne for the UN International Day of Neutrality.

2026 Plans: A conference titled “International of Neutrality” involving Scandinavian and other neutral states.