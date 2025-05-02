Foreign Minister SHOCKS Europe With TRUTHS About US-EU Relationship | Evarist Bartolo

Originally published on 20 Apr 2025.

NEW (!) Goods Shop: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...All the talk about the "unbreakable" transatlantic bond between the USA and Europe is nothing but smoke and mirrors. In reality, the USA has been using Europe the way a pimp uses his mistresses. The greatest victim of US contempt is of course Ukraine who is now even asked to pay for its gang-rape in precious minerals. But the rest of the continent is not far behind. When will EU leaders wake up? The good news is, a few Europeans see right through the dirty game. First among them is Malta.Today I’m talking to Evarist Bartolo, a labor politician of the beautiful island state of Malta. Mr. Bartolo was a member of Malta’s parliament for 30 years, and he served as Minister of European and Foreign Affairs, between 2020 and 2022. Since Malta is an EU member with a neutrality clause in its constitution and Mr. Bartolo was in office right around the time when the Russia-Ukraine-NATO conflict came to its horrible boil, I thought we should talk about Malta’s experience of that.Publications: Times of Malta: [https://timesofmalta.com](https://timesofmalta.com/) (search for Evarist Bartolo)Facebook: / evarist.bartolo Website: https://evaristbartolo.mt/