Freedom of Speech Punished Harder Than Crime | Dr. Juan Branco (Lawyer of Nathalie Yamb)
Freedom of Speech Punished Harder Than Crime | Dr. Juan Branco (Lawyer of Nathalie Yamb)

Pascal Lottaz
Feb 18, 2026

Can a blacklist replace a court? Can a travel ban turn Europe into a cage? I sit down with Dr. Juan Branco, French-Spanish lawyer and activist who advised Julian Assange and now defends Nathalie Yamb, to trace EU sanctions from asset freezes to speech policing.

-- Sorry for the choppy connection. The recording had issues.

Links:

Juan Branco on X: https://x.com/anatolium

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch & Donations: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

