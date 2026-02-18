Freedom of Speech Punished Harder Than Crime | Dr. Juan Branco (Lawyer of Nathalie Yamb)

Can a blacklist replace a court? Can a travel ban turn Europe into a cage? I sit down with Dr. Juan Branco, French-Spanish lawyer and activist who advised Julian Assange and now defends Nathalie Yamb, to trace EU sanctions from asset freezes to speech policing.

-- Sorry for the choppy connection. The recording had issues.

