Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Richard Morchoe's avatar
Richard Morchoe
1h

Did they address the ridiculous war undertaken in the Saakashvili regime, or was that completely on the up and up?

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JRSmith's avatar
JRSmith
10h

I remember an interview with Eduard Shevarnadze after the USA overthrew him. "I don't know why they did that. I did everything they requested of me."

Apparently not quite everything. Then they got rid of Saakashvili.

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