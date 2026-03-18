[Pascal’s Note: The following is a short description by my friend and colleague, Lasha Kasradze of a recently released parliamentary report in Georgia about the abuses during the Saakashvili government.]

By Lasha Kasradze

The publication of the English-language report by the Temporary Investigative Commission of the Parliament of Georgia marks an important moment in reassessing the country’s political trajectory since the 2003 Rose Revolution. The document examines the record of President Mikheil Saakashvili’s United National Movement (UNM) government, which ruled Georgia from 2003 to 2012. Spanning more than 300 pages, the report details human rights abuses, institutional failures, and patterns of political pressure during that period.

For more than a decade, debates over the legacy of the Saakashvili government have remained among the most polarizing issues in Georgian politics. Supporters of the United National Movement highlight the sweeping modernization reforms introduced after the Rose Revolution, including anti-corruption measures, institutional restructuring, and closer integration with Western political and security structures. Critics, however, argue that these reforms were accompanied by serious abuses of power and violations of fundamental rights, as the rapid consolidation of authority within the executive weakened democratic accountability and enabled the misuse of law-enforcement and judicial institutions.

The parliamentary report represents the most comprehensive official effort to examine these allegations. Drawing on witness testimony, citizen submissions, reports from international organizations, and rulings by Georgian courts and the European Court of Human Rights, the commission reviewed approximately 778 applications for review. The committee conducted 46 investigative sessions, including 139 individual interviews. The report offers an opportunity for broader reassessment of the complex legacy of the post-Rose Revolution era.

Systemic Problems in the Criminal Justice System

One of the central findings of the commission concerns systemic problems within Georgia’s criminal justice and penitentiary systems during the early years of the Saakashvili administration. According to the report, the government’s “zero tolerance” policy toward crime—introduced as part of an effort to dismantle criminal networks and restore state authority—led to a dramatic rise in incarceration rates.

Within a relatively short period, Georgia’s prison population expanded rapidly, placing significant pressure on correctional infrastructure. Detention facilities became severely overcrowded. Sanitary conditions deteriorated, and access to adequate medical care was often limited.

Beyond these structural deficiencies, the report cites evidence that coercive practices were used during interrogations and detention. Reports by Georgia’s Public Defender and international human rights organizations documented cases in which detainees were subjected to physical abuse, intimidation, and degrading treatment in order to extract confessions or secure cooperation. Although the government at the time defended these measures as necessary in the fight against organized crime and corruption, the commission concludes that the resulting policies undermined basic human rights protections and weakened the rule of law.

Violence, Impunity, and Political Pressure

The report also examines several high-profile incidents involving violence or deaths connected to state officials. Among the most widely discussed cases is the killing of Sandro Girgvliani, which became one of the most controversial episodes of the Saakashvili era and sparked significant public outrage.

According to the commission’s findings, such incidents revealed serious deficiencies in oversight and accountability within Georgia’s law-enforcement institutions. Investigations were frequently incomplete or delayed, and in some cases those responsible avoided meaningful legal consequences. These failures contributed to a broader perception among citizens that state officials could operate with a degree of impunity.

Sulkhan Molashvili, the former chairman of the Georgian Chamber of Control, was tortured because he raised concerns about corruption within the government. Mr. Molashvili eventually died as a result of injuries sustained while in prison. His case became emblematic of broader concerns about the use of criminal justice institutions to silence dissent.

According to the commission, such practices were facilitated by structural features of Georgia’s political system at the time, including the concentration of power within the executive branch and the limited independence of the judiciary.

Economic Pressure and Media Freedom

The report also documents confiscations of private property and businesses from individual families and entrepreneurs, involving economic pressure on businesses. According to the commission, certain companies were compelled to transfer ownership stakes or provide financial contributions in exchange for protection from prosecution or regulatory scrutiny. The document further raises concerns about media pluralism during the period. The raid by police special forces of Imedi TV during live broadcast remains to be the example of UNM’s autocratic governance.

Why the Report Matters

The significance of the parliamentary report extends beyond documenting individual incidents. First, it represents one of the most substantial institutional efforts within Georgia to confront unresolved questions about the country’s recent political past. For victims and families who have long sought recognition of alleged abuses, the report provides a measure of official acknowledgment.

Second, the report challenges simplified narratives that have often characterized Georgia’s post-Rose Revolution transformation. During the 2000s, the Saakashvili government was frequently celebrated in Western policy circles as a model of democratic reform in the post-Soviet space. While many meaningful reforms did occur—including anti-corruption initiatives and the modernization of public institutions—the report suggests that these achievements coexisted with serious institutional shortcomings.

Third, the availability of the report in English significantly expands its international relevance. Policymakers, scholars, and analysts studying the South Caucasus now have access to detailed documentation concerning a critical decade in Georgia’s modern history. Greater transparency may contribute to more informed discussions about governance, reform, and democratic development in the region.

In Conclusion

The parliamentary investigation into the United National Movement government (2003–2012) represents an important step in reassessing Georgia’s post–Rose Revolution trajectory. By documenting human rights abuses, institutional weaknesses, and patterns of political pressure, the report provides a detailed account of this period in Georgia’s recent history.

Its publication offers an opportunity not only to reflect on the past but also to strengthen the institutional safeguards necessary for Georgia’s democratic future. For Georgian society and the international community, the report is a reminder that lasting democratic development depends not only on reform agendas or democracy-promotion efforts, but on the consistent protection of the rule of law and fundamental human rights.

The Report

Read the full report here: https://docsend.com/view/p6kx2fkustqn43qs

More by Lasha Kasradze on ACURA:

From Promise to Punishment: How Washington Turned on The Republic of Georgia

From Promise to Punishment: How Washington Turned on The Republic of Georgia, Part II