Georgia Rejects EUSSR: Pro-Neutralist Party Leader Speaks | Amb. Konstatin Zghenti

Originally published on Jan 15, 2026.

Georgia has a new pro-neutrality party. I'm sitting down with one of its founding members, the former Georgian Ambassador, Konstatin Zhgenti, to talk about the new movement for a neutral and sovereign Georgia that wants to be friends to all, and foe to no one.Links:

