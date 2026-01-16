Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Neutrality Studies
Georgia Rejects EUSSR: Pro-Neutralist Party Leader Speaks | Amb. Konstatin Zghenti
Pascal Lottaz
Jan 16, 2026

Originally published on Jan 15, 2026.

Georgia has a new pro-neutrality party. I'm sitting down with one of its founding members, the former Georgian Ambassador, Konstatin Zhgenti, to talk about the new movement for a neutral and sovereign Georgia that wants to be friends to all, and foe to no one.Links:

Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

