The disintegration of the Soviet Union left behind more than just independent republics—it shattered illusions. Nowhere was this more apparent than in Georgia, a republic that believed itself destined for prosperity but encountered chaos. In an interview on Neutrality Studies, Dr. Peter Mamradze, a physicist-turned-politician, offers an unvarnished account of Georgia’s unraveling in the early 1990s, exposing not only the internal contradictions but also the calculated indifference of global powers.

Nationalist Delusion and the Collapse of Order

Georgia’s transition from Soviet republic to independent state was marked not by democratic enlightenment but by the rise of militant nationalism. According to Mamradze, the republic’s intelligentsia and multicultural heritage were quickly overwhelmed by a rural wave of ethno-nationalist fervor. The election of Zviad Gamsakhurdia as president symbolized this shift. His violent rhetoric against ethnic minorities—Ossetians, Abkhaz, and others—was not fringe; it was mainstream. As nationalism surged, civil institutions crumbled. A civil war erupted, warlords like Kitovani and Ioseliani seized power, and organized gangs that replaced police as the enforcers of order.

Mamradze recounts this descent with grim precision: police disarmed, state buildings looted, civilians brutalized. What shocked him was not just the violence, but how easily society accepted it under the banner of patriotism. The belief that Georgia, freed from Moscow, would rapidly become a European success story—richer than the Netherlands—was widespread. Behind this optimism was the hidden reality: Georgia’s prosperity had been parasitic on the Soviet system. Its black market thrived, its access to Russian markets and subsidies sustained it. Hence, when the USSR vanished, so did the source of its wealth.

The West Watches, Then Turns Away

While chaos engulfed Georgia, Western leaders responded with a blend of strategic pragmatism and polite disengagement. Mamradze recalls how Richard Nixon and George H.W. Bush, in separate meetings with Gamsakhurdia, flatly dismissed any idea that the United States would confront Russia for Georgia’s sake. “Never, ever,” Nixon reportedly said. Washington’s priority was managing nuclear weapons and ensuring that Russia, not its periphery, remained stable. The US supported Georgia only insofar as it did not provoke Moscow. Georgia was encouraged to seek accommodation, not confrontation.

Even when Shevardnadze returned to power and anchored Georgia’s trajectory toward the West, the message from Washington remained clear: don’t expect protection. American officials like John Shalikashvili told Georgian parliamentarians bluntly—they were on their own. Only years later, as US-Russia relations frayed, did this calculus change. Military aid increased. NATO rhetoric intensified. The West began to see Georgia not just as a fledgling democracy but as a pawn on a larger chessboard.

Betrayals and Strategic Naivety

The climax of Mamradze’s account is the run-up to the 2008 war with Russia, where decades of bad blood and mistrust boiled over. Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, emboldened by American backing and NATO overtures, pushed hard into breakaway regions. His provocations, Mamradze argues, were reckless and based on misplaced confidence that the US would intervene if Russia retaliated. They did not.

Mamradze details how Vladimir Putin repeatedly warned George W. Bush that any aggression by Georgia would trigger a military response. Bush gave no reassurance. When Saakashvili’s forces attacked Russian peace-keepers in South Ossetia, it was Putin who acted decisively—and the US who stood back (because completely out-gunned). It was a sobering reminder: loud declarations of partnership mean little when great powers weigh their own interests.

The Illusion of Guarantees

The story of Georgia’s post-Soviet journey is a cautionary tale of hubris, betrayal, and the harsh realities of geopolitics. For small states, independence does not guarantee sovereignty, and democracy does not ensure stability. Western promises are often circumstantial, contingent on broader strategic calculations. And as Mamradze’s testimony reveals, the most dangerous myth is believing that moral right will translate into material support. For Georgia—and many others—the price of learning this lesson has been painfully high.