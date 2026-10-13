Bidzina Giorgobiani, Georgia’s former Minister of Environmental Protection, campaigning for the new party “United Neutral Georgia”

Abstract

Serious efforts are under way inside Georgia to make the country a permanently neutral state: nonaligned, outside NATO and EU security structures, and committed to impartial treatment of all parties in foreign conflicts. Combined with a reconciliation process with the populations of the breakaway regions, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, such an outcome would be beneficial for Caucasus stability and add to Russia’s declared security goals. The self-neutralization efforts of parts of Georgia’s political establishment are all the more significant because they are the product of a twenty-year learning process and represent one of the best realistic chances of winning broad local support. I argue that this dynamic offers Russia a window of opportunity to establish a precedent for future solutions in its “near abroad”, including the future of rest-Ukraine. Two precedents matter: the failed neutralization of post-war Germany in 1952 and the successful neutralization of Austria in 1955.

Georgia’s Self-Neutralization Efforts

On 7 October 2026, Georgia’s public broadcaster reported that the party “United Neutral Georgia” (ერთიანი ნეიტრალური საქართველო) had announced an international conference for 5–6 November in Tbilisi under the title “Georgia – Platform of Peace and Cooperation,” with more than ten speakers from eight countries and the stated purpose of analyzing the prospects of neutrality in the present geopolitical context (1TV, 7 October 2026). I should say at the outset that I am a co-organizer of that forum, which the same report mentions, and that what follows is therefore not the view of a detached observer. It is the view of someone who thinks the Georgian case deserves far more attention than it gets.

The party itself is young. It started as a civic movement in July 2024, when a group of georgian politicians, business people, and former diplomats, launched it in protest against what they called the government’s “religious” enthusiasm for EU membership. On 1 December 2025 the movement constituted itself as a political party. Its founding congress adopted a charter whose first foreign-policy goal is securing for Georgia “the status of an internationally recognised state with permanent neutrality,” alongside the restoration of the country’s territorial integrity, and its leaders announced that neutrality would be the central plank of their campaign for the 2028 parliamentary elections. The program also calls for a referendum on neutrality.

The party is not part of the ruling Georgian Dream, and the government has been careful not to adopt its program. In August 2024, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated flatly that his government was planning neither to remove nor to amend the constitutional clause on EU and NATO membership — which we will come back to a bit later. To be fair, Georgia’s liberal opposition and the Western-funded outlets that cover it read the new party as a Georgian Dream satellite, a trial balloon floated by the ruling party’s billionaire founder, Bidzina Ivanishvili, to test public attitudes toward neutrality before the government moves itself. Even if that reading were correct, it would not change the fact that matters here: neutrality now enjoys audible support inside the ruling party’s orbit. In December 2025, Kobakhidze attended the thirtieth-anniversary forum of Turkmenistan’s neutrality in Ashgabat, where he shared the stage with Vladimir Putin and declared that Georgia “offer[s] a neutral and reliable space for dialogue in the South Caucasus”. Days later he argued that Georgia and Ukraine had both been victims of a NATO “open door” policy that never really existed. The former president, Salome Zourabichvili, who is no friend of the government, complained in the same month that Georgian Dream was now “openly supporting neutrality”. She was not wrong to notice.

What would Georgian neutrality mean? In the present geopolitical environment, it would mean keeping the country outside NATO and outside the security and defense structures of the European Union, while remaining economically connected in all four directions: to the West through the Black Sea and Turkey, to the East through Azerbaijan and the Caspian corridor, to the North through Russia, and to the South through Armenia and Iran. The purpose, as its promoters describe it, is to turn the geopolitical quagmire the country has been stuck in since the wars of the early 1990s and of 2008 into a lasting and stable arrangement for the whole South Caucasus. That requires three things at once: a path to reunification with the two breakaway regions, an inclusive internal political structure that prevents the next round of civil strife, and a security policy that is de-escalatory and non-threatening by design. Neutrality is the framework that can hold the three together. It can reassure Moscow that its southern flank is a demilitarized and de-radicalized buffer rather than a forward base, and it reassures Tbilisi that reconciliation does not mean absorption. What would emerge is, in the words of Jeffrey Sachs, a “sphere of security” in the proper sense of the term. There are, of course, serious political and legal obstacles to any of this, and I discuss the largest of them below. First, however, it is worth asking why Russia should care.

The Importance of Buffer States

Interestingly, Russia is of course already aware of the usefulness and even the inevitability of neutral buffer states. At the Valdai Discussion Club on 1 October 2026, the moderator Fyodor Lukyanov asked the Russian president Vladimir Putin a one-line question: “Does Ukraine’s neutral status remain one of our objectives?” The President’s answer was equally short. “Yes,” he said, and then explained why: when Ukraine gained independence it adopted a declaration, “and it was on the basis of that declaration that it became independent. The declaration states that Ukraine is a neutral state.” From the first steps in building the post-Soviet space, he continued, “we always took it as a given that Ukraine was a neutral state. But then, all of a sudden, they included the goal of NATO membership in their constitution. That is a completely different matter, not least for the security of the Russian Federation. And that is also one of the reasons for the conflict that is still ongoing” (Kremlin transcript). More than four years into the war, Ukrainian neutrality remains a declared Russian war aim.

President Putin’s history is accurate, and the details matter because Ukraine’s neutrality was not a Russian invention. In July 1990, still inside the Soviet Union, the Ukrainian parliament passed its Declaration of Sovereignty, which stated that the country “declares its intention of becoming a permanently neutral state” (Noack, 2019, p. 276). This was an anti-Russian stance at the time, a way for Kiev to keep its distance from Moscow’s attempts to retain a military umbrella over the post-Soviet space; it was the reason Ukraine refused to sign the Tashkent Collective Security Treaty in 1992 (Noack, 2019, pp. 276, 281). The architects of the post-Soviet order on both sides, in other words, took a neutral Ukraine as a natural part of the settlement. From there, the policy swung back and forth with every change of government. The 1996 constitution dropped the neutrality clause but kept the ban on foreign bases; a 2003 law codified EU and NATO membership as foreign-policy goals; Viktor Yushchenko’s “Orange” government pursued NATO accession from 2005; Viktor Yanukovych’s 2010 law on the “Fundamentals of Domestic and Foreign Policy” dropped the NATO goal again; and in December 2014, after the Maidan and the loss of Crimea, the Rada voted to abandon non-bloc status altogether (Noack, 2019, pp. 276-280). The constitutional commitment to NATO that Putin complained about was added only in February 2019. Historian David Noack concludes that in Ukraine, in contrast to Moldova, neutrality “was first established as an anti-Russian stance and later abandoned in favor of a pro-NATO attitude” because the political mainstream in Kiev came to feel “that the neutral status threatened the country’s sovereignty” (Noack, 2019, p. 281). That is exactly the perception a neutral solution would have to overcome, in Ukraine and in Georgia alike.

The idea that great powers need such arrangements on their borders is not a Russian peculiarity either. Realists across the Western spectrum have recognized it, and the most useful recent formulation comes from Jeffrey Sachs, who proposes to distinguish between a “sphere of influence” and a “sphere of security.” A sphere of influence, in his definition, is the assertion of control by a great power over the internal affairs of its neighbors; it is hierarchical, and it “undermines the sovereignty of small countries in the neighborhood of great powers.” A sphere of security is something narrower and more defensible: the legitimate interest of a great power in keeping rival alliances, forces, and bases off its borders. As Sachs puts it, “a sphere of security emphasizes external alignments rather than internal meddling,” and the practical bridge between the great power’s security and the small state’s sovereignty is neutrality. “Neutrality is not submission”. John Mearsheimer, in an exchange I published alongside the essay, was skeptical that the distinction holds up in practice, since states that compete with each other will police their spheres ruthlessly and will not trust each other’s commitments; but even he agreed that Ukraine lies in Russia’s sphere and that NATO expansion into it was a mistake. The disagreement between the two is about whether a sphere of security can be made to stick, not about whether Moscow wants one. Herbert Reginbogin and I made the same point eight years ago, when we argued after the Kerch Strait incident that Russia’s 2008 war with Georgia had already been “a stark warning that a further eastward expansion of NATO is an unacceptable risk which it will try to prevent at any cost,” and that the only mutually beneficial outcome for Ukraine was permanent neutrality on the Austrian model. Nothing that has happened since has made that argument weaker.

This is where Georgia comes in. The terms that Russia and Ukraine negotiated in Istanbul in March and April 2022, which the New York Times published in June 2024, envisaged Ukraine as a “permanently neutral state that will not participate in military blocs,” with no foreign bases, a group of guarantor powers, EU membership left open, and, in the Russian drafts, protections for the Russian language (see also this summary). Put the Georgian project next to that list: nonalignment outside NATO and EU security structures, economic openness in all directions, reconciliation with Russian-protected breakaway populations, and an inclusive domestic settlement. The resemblance is hard to miss. The difference is that in Georgia the proposal does not come from the Kremlin and is not being imposed at gunpoint. Georgians are putting it forward themselves, after twenty years of learning what the alternative costs. That is what gives it a realistic chance of broad local support, and it is also what makes it valuable to Moscow as a precedent. A neutral Georgia that reunites peacefully with Abkhazia and South Ossetia would demonstrate, on Russia’s own border, that a “sphere of security” can be built without a sphere of influence. It would be the template that Istanbul could not become.

The Historical Precedent

There is nothing new about a great power offering neutrality to a divided country on its periphery, and the two best-documented cases both involve Moscow. On 10 March 1952, against the backdrop of West Germany’s rapidly progressing integration with the West, the Kremlin handed the Western ambassadors identical notes and a “Proposal for a German Peace Treaty,” the basis for a reunited and neutral Germany. Three more notes followed. Soviet documents show that the idea had been circulating inside the apparatus since February 1951, when the SED leadership suggested that Moscow itself “put forward some sort of proposal for Germany’s neutralization” in order to obstruct West German rearmament, and that Andrei Vyshinskii took it for granted that the Western powers would reject any such scheme (Ruggenthaler, 2019, pp. 172-173). The notes were rejected, West Germany joined NATO in 1955, and the question of what Stalin had actually intended has divided historians ever since.

The controversy is worth summarizing because the Georgian case will meet the same objection. Peter Ruggenthaler, after years in the Soviet archives, concluded that Stalin’s offer was a “propaganda ploy” aimed at the German public and at sowing discord in the Western alliance, not a proposal Moscow would have followed through; his strongest argument is the silence of the files, since “not a single document has been found that would justify the inference that Soviet leaders or the Soviet Foreign Ministry ever engaged in an internal assessment of the pros and cons of Germany’s neutralization” (Ruggenthaler, 2011, p. 186; Lottaz, 2024a, pp. 21-22). Bruno Kreisky, who sat in the Austrian delegation in Moscow in 1955, recalled Anastas Mikoyan telling him that neutrality was guaranteed only by the paper on which it was written and that for a state the size of a reunited Germany that paper “might easily become obsolete” (Lottaz, 2024a, p. 22). Other historians disagree. Wilfried Loth, working from the same Foreign Ministry archives, concluded that “in the spring of 1952, Stalin really wanted what he said: namely, the conclusion of a peace treaty establishing a neutral Germany,” and that Konrad Adenauer saw the offer the same way, which is why he did everything he could to kill it (Loth, 2004, p. 66). Michael Gehler, whose monumental study of the connection between the Austrian and German neutrality proposals remains the most comprehensive treatment of the subject, judges the initiative a serious, if poorly executed, attempt to create a Soviet-friendly Central Europe without a hard contact line between the blocs; he argues that reducing the question to Stalin’s honesty misses the point that Moscow had several good reasons for the offer, of which propaganda was only one, and that the Western addressees themselves took it seriously enough to debate it (Gehler, 2015; Lottaz, 2024a, p. 22). I have laid out the two positions elsewhere and will not adjudicate between them here. What matters for Georgia is that the ploy thesis, even if correct for 1952, did not stop the Soviet Union from accepting the real thing three years later.

That real thing was Austria. When the Austrian government delegation went to Moscow in April 1955, it convinced the Soviet leadership to accept an Austrian neutrality “like Switzerland” in return for an end to the four-power occupation. The Soviets even agreed to leave neutrality out of the State Treaty altogether and to record it only in an informal memorandum between the delegations. Vienna insisted on this because its delegates did not want to be “neutralised” by an international instrument; they wanted to choose the policy of their own free will. Moscow took a leap of faith and accepted their word. Austria kept it: on 26 October 1955, after the last Soviet troops had left, parliament passed the Federal Constitutional Law by which the country “voluntarily declares its perpetual neutrality,” promising never to join a military alliance or to allow foreign bases on its soil, and then notified every state with which it had diplomatic relations and asked for their acceptance (Lottaz, 2024b, pp. 7-9; Lottaz, 2024a, p. 22). Adenauer, who still believed that neutralization meant sovietization, was appalled. In hindsight, the neutral framework was not a bad one. The USSR never intervened in Austrian domestic politics, the country was not divided, Vienna became one of the great meeting places of the Cold War, and it is no coincidence that the first real European crisis of that era happened over Berlin, not Vienna (Lottaz, 2024a, pp. 22-23). The lesson of 1955 is twofold: Moscow was prepared to withdraw from territory it occupied in exchange for a credible promise of neutrality, and the promise was credible precisely because it was made by the Austrians themselves, as a national act, rather than dictated to them.

Why Neutrality Has Failed So Far

If neutrality is such an obvious solution for the states between Russia and NATO, the question is why it has never been allowed to work. The short answer is that it has been actively prevented, twice, by the same Western actors who now profess to want peace. The first occasion was February 2014. Viktor Yanukovych was, whatever else one thinks of him, the president who had taken Ukraine back to its nonbloc status in 2010 and who, in Putin’s accurate description at Valdai, “supported Ukraine’s accession to the European Union but opposed its NATO membership”. His removal ended that policy. Ivan Katchanovski’s study of the Maidan massacre, the most thorough reconstruction of the killings of 18–20 February 2014 and one that draws on the full record of the Ukrainian trial, concludes that the mass killing “led to the overthrow of the democratically elected and pro-Russian government of Viktor Yanukovych” and set in motion the civil war in Donbas and the Russian intervention in Crimea (Katchanovski, 2024, p. 2). His evidence, drawn from several hundred witness testimonies, synchronized video, and the forensic findings of the Ukrainian trial itself, points to snipers firing from buildings controlled by the far-right wing of the Maidan rather than from government positions, which would make the massacre a false-flag operation designed to win an asymmetric conflict and seize power (Katchanovski, 2024, pp. 34, 53-54). Katchanovski also records the American side of the story: Joe Biden telephoned Yanukovych during the massacre to tell him “it was over,” and Barack Obama later said that “we had brokered a deal to transition power in Ukraine” (Katchanovski, 2024, pp. 3-4). The leaked Nuland–Pyatt call of early February 2014, in which the Assistant Secretary of State discussed which opposition leader should enter government, is the better-known illustration of the same involvement. Within ten months the Rada had abolished nonbloc status, and within five years NATO membership was in the constitution. Whatever one concludes about the snipers, the political outcome of the Maidan was the conversion of a neutralist government into a pro-NATO one.

The second occasion was April 2022. Six weeks into the invasion, Anatol Lieven could write in Foreign Policy that a treaty of neutrality was “not just an essential and unavoidable part of any agreement to end the present Russian invasion but one that may have prevented the invasion happening,” since it had been first on Russia’s list of demands since December 2021. Neutrality, he argued, had been treated in the West and in Ukraine “as a colossal and dangerous sacrifice,” but the Finnish and Austrian records showed that Moscow had kept its word to both and that neutrality had been “a great boon” to both nations; Russia had reportedly already agreed that Ukraine could join the EU (Lieven 2022). The title of his essay was “The Meaning of Ukraine’s Coming Neutrality,” and in the first week of April 2022 that title was not a provocation. The Istanbul communiqué of 29 March and the draft treaty of 15 April had the neutral status at their core. What happened next is still contested, but the outline is no longer in doubt. Davyd Arakhamia, who led the Ukrainian delegation, said in November 2023 that the Russians “were willing to end the war if we took on neutrality, like Finland once did,” that this “was essentially the main point,” and that “Boris Johnson came to Kyiv and said that we wouldn’t sign anything with them at all”. Victoria Nuland, in an interview with Mikhail Zygar in September 2024, called the idea that the West killed the deal an “urban legend,” but conceded that a deal had been on the table, that the Ukrainians had asked Washington and London for advice “relatively late in the game,” and that the Americans had concluded that the agreement would leave Ukraine “basically neutered as a military force” (see also Responsible Statecraft). The word deserves attention. In Nuland’s vocabulary, a Ukraine outside NATO with a capped army is not neutral; it is neutered. That is the attitude that killed the April 2022 settlement, and it is the attitude that the Georgian neutralists are up against.

Here, however, the structural picture has changed. The West that blocked neutral solutions in 2014 and 2022 is no longer the West of 2026. Its power is declining in the plain structural sense. The G7’s share of world output, measured at purchasing power parity, fell from 42 percent in 2002 to under 30 percent in 2024, while the BRICS group overtook it a decade ago. The sanctions that Lieven in April 2022 still expected to devastate the Russian economy did not end the war, and the terms of a Ukrainian settlement are now negotiated between Moscow and Washington, in Anchorage and elsewhere, with Europe looking on. In Georgia, more specifically, the instruments that produced regime change in Kiev in 2014 have lost much of their bite. The attempt to overthrow the government in the manner of a “color revolution” was made, and it failed. On 4 October 2025, on the day of the local elections, a crowd led by the opera singer Paata Burchuladze tried to storm the presidential palace in Tbilisi; the security forces held, the organizers were arrested within a day, and the government called the episode an attempted coup with foreign backing. The first anniversary of the nightly protests, on 28 November 2025, brought a large march to parliament and no change of government, and by December the daily crowds had thinned to hundreds. More important for the long run is the legislation. In April 2025 parliament adopted a Georgian version of the American Foreign Agents Registration Act and amended the Law on Grants so that foreign donors need government consent before funding Georgian organizations; broadcasters were barred from foreign funding altogether, and the rules were tightened again in 2026. Of 136 civil-society organizations that jointly complained to the European Court of Human Rights, most have since suspended or scaled back their activities, and donors have halted direct support. One can deplore these laws on liberal grounds, and Western governments do. But their geopolitical effect is not in dispute: the hidden hand that financed the opposition’s infrastructure in Tbilisi for twenty years is being cut off at the wrist. Today’s Tbilisi is therefore a far less vulnerable place than Kiev was in 2014. Nobody is handing out cookies on Rustaveli Avenue, and if somebody were, there would be fewer people to hand them to.

This bears directly on how Moscow should treat the Georgian project. Russia has historically been careful not to pronounce its preferences for the foreign policy of its smaller neighbors, and for a good reason: any Russian endorsement of neutrality for a given country is immediately recast in Western capitals as a Russian “narrative” and becomes a reason to oppose it. It is probably no accident that the draft treaties Moscow handed to Washington and Brussels on 17 December 2021 never used the word. They described the policy without naming it: NATO was to “refrain from any further enlargement, including the accession of Ukraine,” and NATO members were not to “conduct any military activity on the territory of Ukraine as well as other States in the Eastern Europe, in the South Caucasus and in Central Asia” (Russian MFA, 17 December 2021). That was neutrality in everything but name, and it was offered to the guarantors rather than to the country concerned, which is one of the reasons it could be dismissed as an ultimatum. The Georgian case is different in an important way. This time, the drive toward neutrality comes from inside the country. Tacit Russian support would still invite Western propaganda against it, and there is no reason to expect otherwise. But the structural power of Brussels and Washington in Tbilisi is no longer what it was in the Saakashvili years, and the local neutralists are no longer a fringe that can be dismissed with a single leaked phone call. Under these conditions, the old reticence is a liability. The moment has come for the Russian foreign-policy community to name the policy, to say in public that a permanently neutral, reunified Georgia on the Austrian model is a desirable and peaceful way forward, and thereby to strengthen the hand of those in Tbilisi who are already working toward it. Naming it will not automatically make it happen, but not naming it leaves the field to those who call it treason.

The Largest Obstacle to Self-Neutralization: Constitutional Change

Not all is a done deal though. The Austrian precedent points directly at the largest obstacle on the Georgian road. Georgia’s constitution, in the version adopted in 2017 and in force since the presidential inauguration of December 2018, contains an article that is the mirror image of Austria’s neutrality law. Article 78, under the heading “Integration into European and Euro-Atlantic structures,” orders that “the constitutional bodies shall take all measures within the scope of their competences to ensure the full integration of Georgia into the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization” (Constitution of Georgia, Art. 78). A government that declared permanent neutrality while this clause stood would be acting unconstitutionally. The neutrality party’s own leader has drawn the obvious conclusion that the constitutionally enshrined Euro-Atlantic goal “has become even more illogical”, but the article remains of course part of the constitution for now.

Removing it is hard by design. Article 77 requires that a constitutional law be supported by at least two thirds of the total number of members of parliament, and then either confirmed without changes by the next parliament with the same majority, or passed at once by a three-quarters majority (Art. 77). Georgian Dream holds 89 of 150 seats after the contested election of October 2024, eleven short of a two-thirds majority, and its campaign for a constitutional majority was explicitly tied to the territorial question. Any realistic path therefore runs through the 2028 elections and probably through two successive parliaments, which is why United Neutral Georgia is campaigning on the issue now and asking for a referendum.

Yet the same facts cut the other way. Article 78 is young. It was written into the constitution in 2017, during the second Georgian Dream government, and even people close to the ruling party now say so openly: the owner of the pro-government Imedi television, Irakli Rukhadze, called the clause “complete nonsense” that “should not have been included,” while a Georgian Dream leader defended it at the time as a way “to underscore our unwavering commitment to Europe and the Euro-Atlantic space”. A provision that was added by one supermajority nine years ago can be turned into its opposite by another. Constitutions are not scripture, and a clause that binds the organs of the state to a goal which the two organizations in question have themselves put on ice invites revision. What matters is how the revision happens. If neutrality is to work as a security arrangement rather than as a humiliation, it has to come about the way it came about in Austria in 1955: as a voluntary national act, debated and adopted by Georgians in their own parliament and, ideally, confirmed by their own voters, and only afterwards notified to the outside world for recognition. A neutrality dictated from Moscow would be worth about as much as Mikoyan’s piece of paper. One chosen in Tbilisi could be worth what Austria’s has been worth for seventy years.

A new constitutional article could not, of course, settle in advance every question that reunification raises. Whether Georgia becomes a federation, what powers Sukhumi and Tskhinvali would hold, and what language rights Abkhaz, Ossetian, and Russian speakers would enjoy are matters for a negotiated settlement, not for a one-line clause; the ruling party has so far rejected the idea of a confederation precisely because it would imply recognizing the regions’ independence. But two features of today’s Georgia show that the country is a far more welcoming place for Russian speakers than Ukraine is. The first is simply the border. In 2025, Russians were the largest single group of foreign visitors to Georgia, with 1.61 million arrivals, up 13.4 percent on the year. After the mobilization of 2022, the Georgian interior ministry counted up to 112,000 Russian citizens in a country of 3.7 million; many later moved on, but by mid-2025 a fifth of the Russian citizens in Georgia were classified by the National Bank as residents, people who have stayed or intend to stay for more than a year. Russians still travel to Georgia on holiday, and they still come to live and work there. Nobody can say that of Ukraine. The second feature is constitutional. Georgia’s basic law already recognizes Abkhazian as an official language alongside Georgian in the Autonomous Republic of Abkhazia (Constitution of Georgia, 2018, Art. 2(3)). Compare Ukraine, whose 2019 State Language Law the Venice Commission found had “failed” to strike a balance between strengthening Ukrainian and protecting minority languages, and which extended transition periods for EU-language speakers while excluding Russian speakers. Whatever drives Georgia’s language and minority policies, it is not the Russophobia that has become a European reflex since 2022.

The most encouraging sign, however, is that the ruling party has begun to say out loud what no Georgian government has said since 2008. In September 2024, in Gori, ten kilometers from the South Ossetian line, Ivanishvili told voters that “we will definitely find the strength in ourselves to apologise” for the fact that the previous government “consigned our Ossetian sisters and brothers to the flames” in 2008, and promised that the apology would follow the elections. Kobakhidze defended the statement by saying that reconciliation after “a fratricidal war” could “only happen on the basis of mutual forgiveness”, and at the United Nations a week later he promised the Abkhaz and Ossetians that they would “always be welcomed with open arms on this side of the occupation line”. The reaction on the other side of that line was telling. The Abkhaz foreign ministry, which has every reason to be suspicious of Tbilisi, said the remarks “could be the beginning of a process leading to peaceful coexistence and good-neighbourly relations,” asked for a legally binding non-use-of-force agreement, and pointedly reminded Georgia that it owed a similar reckoning for the war of 1992. Abkhaz commentators were more cynical, and Georgian opposition figures called the whole thing treason. The apology has, as far as I can establish, still not been formally delivered, and Kobakhidze continues to insist that the occupation is a “red line” and that normalization with Russia requires recognition of Georgia’s territorial integrity. Of course, this is not a clear-cut process, and election-season promises are cheap. But a government that speaks of mutual forgiveness, keeps its border open to ordinary Russians, and sends its prime minister to a neutrality forum in Ashgabat is not taking its minority policy from Brussels.

Conclusion

This is not to claim that Georgia is about to declare neutrality, that Georgian Dream has decided to do so, or that Abkhazia and South Ossetia are ready to return. But for the first time since the collapse of the Soviet Union, a political constituency inside a post-Soviet state on Russia’s border is proposing, of its own accord and after two decades of painful experience, the very arrangement that Moscow has been demanding of Ukraine since Istanbul: permanent neutrality, nonalignment, reconciliation with Russian-protected populations, and an open economy in every direction. Obstacles remain: Article 78 has to be reversed by the same kind of supermajority that created it, the breakaway regions have to be given a reason to trust Tbilisi, and the reversal has to happen as a national act of the Georgians themselves if it is to carry the weight that Austria’s did in 1955. None of this is in Russia’s gift, but all of it is in Russia’s interest, and the Western capacity to block it is weaker today than at any point since 2008. The Stalin Notes failed, among other reasons, because the Germans who mattered did not believe them. Austria succeeded because the Austrians asked for neutrality and Moscow had the sense to say yes. If Moscow wants a precedent on which the future of Rest-Ukraine can be modeled, it will not find a better one than a neutral, reunified Georgia that chose that status for itself. The November forum in Tbilisi is a small step in that direction. Whether anyone in Moscow, Washington, or Brussels is paying attention is another matter.

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