Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
Oct 13

Great report, thank you! Yes, it is essential that all nations along Russia's (and China's) borders are truly neutral, as a zone of security for these major powers. And while Neutrality is a form of strategic ambiguity, in these nations it must be impervious to "Western" capture.

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John Bloomfield's avatar
John Bloomfield
Oct 13

Western divisive meddling must stop! Let contesting parties make their own peace arrangements and get on with living cooperatively.

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