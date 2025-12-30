Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

German Guilt for 27 Million Soviet Deaths Drives EU To Next War | Ulrich Heyden
Pascal Lottaz
Dec 30, 2025

Originally published on Dec 28, 2025.

It is a trauma—a trauma that must remain repressed. While Willy Brandt’s kneeling in Warsaw has been etched into German collective memory, and remembrance of the six million victims of the Holocaust forms the core of Germany’s “culture of remembrance,” the country's guilt toward the 27 million citizens of the Soviet Union who were killed remains a taboo—especially now, as Europe prepares for the next major war against the East. That, and my guest’s experiences over more than 30 years in Russia, are what we will discuss today.Today I am joined by author and Moscow correspondent Ulrich Heyden. Mr. Heyden has worked in Russia since 1992 for various newspapers and currently publishes for NachDenkSeiten and other German-language online outlets.

Links:

Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies substack: ⁠https://pascallottaz.substack.com⁠ 

Goods Store: ⁠https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

