Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
German Militarism Is Back | Fabian Scheidler
0:00
-51:20

German Militarism Is Back | Fabian Scheidler

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Dec 07, 2025

Originally published on 6 Dec 2025.

War propaganda in Europe is running at full throttle. Whether in the mainstream or on social media, anyone calling for more war against Russia is being listened to. How can we possibly get out of this?That is the question my guest today is addressing: the German author and playwrite Fabian Scheidler, who recently published a book on this very topic titled “Capable of Peace: How We Can Stop Creating Our Own Enemies.”Links:X: https://x.com/ScheidlerFabianFacebook:   / counter.image  Instagram:   / fabian_scheidler  Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/scheidlerfab...Website: https://fabianscheidler.com/"The End of the Megamachine. A Brief History of a Failing Civilisation“ book: [www.megamachine.org](http://www.megamachine.org/)Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture