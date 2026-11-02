German Professor: The EU is FINISHED. What's Next? | Dr. Ulrike Guérot

The European Union has become a complete bureaucratic and authoritarian monster, and it is impossible to fix. It must and will die. But what comes next? The continent will still be there.Professor Ulrike Guérot joins Pascal to discuss her new (German) book "Endlich Europa!" and a possible Europe beyond the European Union. She proposes a European republic combining equal citizenship, autonomous regions and limited shared institutions. Their conversation explores republicanism, democracy, infrastructure, sovereignty and the tensions within the single market and euro. Lottaz challenges her proposal with an ASEAN-style alternative, while Guérot argues that existing economic integration demands a different political framework. Together they consider Europe’s place in an emerging multipolar world.Ulrike's Links:Endlich Europa! — book and multilingual resources: https://endlich-europa.euNeutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 Ulrike Guérot: imagining Europe after the EU04:12 What a republic means12:47 The single market and Europe’s political deficit17:51 Regions, identities and equal citizenship24:30 Who makes the rules in a European republic33:30 Subsidiarity, infrastructure and the rural divide39:43 An ASEAN-style alternative for Europe48:37 The euro, sovereignty and Europe’s future

