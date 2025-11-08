German SMEs Are Secretly Fuelling The US War Machine | Dr. Stephan Ebner

Originally published on 7 Nov 2025.
I've been hearing whispers about a profound shift in Europe's industrial heartland. Why are Germany's famed 'hidden champions'—the backbone of its peaceful economy—suddenly pivoting to serve the US war machine? The answer is more shocking than I imagined.To understand this transatlantic shift, today I’m talking to Dr. Stephan Ebner. As an international lawyer working in the US, Germany, and Taiwan, he advises clients on precisely these geopolitical questions and sees the contracts being signed firsthand.Our conversation uncovers the astonishing 400% profits driving this re-militarization and a disturbing truth: the US is now using German soil for weapons tests deemed too dangerous for America itself. This isn't just business; it's a fundamental reshaping of Europe's economy for war.Links:
Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
Our Shop: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...