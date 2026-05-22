Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Germany Is Being Conditioned for War
0:00
-55:31

Germany Is Being Conditioned for War

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
May 22, 2026

Pascal Lottaz speaks with Dr. Jonas Tögel, a German propaganda researcher and author, about war messaging in Germany and Europe, Bundeswehr outreach in schools, youth resistance, NATO narratives, the role of the US and EU, the collapse of antiwar politics, and the way propaganda, fear, and media overload shape public opinion. They also discuss public resistance, self-care, and keeping a peace movement alive.

Links:

Dr. Jonas Tögel YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@DrJonasToegel

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:01:40 Germany war mood and rearmament

00:10:53 Resistance youth and public fear

00:19:25 NATO pressure and Europe

00:26:34 Gaza Iran and empire violence

00:35:32 Peace movement and war messaging

00:43:04 Propaganda tactics and counterstrategy

00:51:10 Self-care and final thoughts

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