Germany Is Being Conditioned for War

Pascal Lottaz speaks with Dr. Jonas Tögel, a German propaganda researcher and author, about war messaging in Germany and Europe, Bundeswehr outreach in schools, youth resistance, NATO narratives, the role of the US and EU, the collapse of antiwar politics, and the way propaganda, fear, and media overload shape public opinion. They also discuss public resistance, self-care, and keeping a peace movement alive.
Links:
Dr. Jonas Tögel YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/@DrJonasToegel
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:01:40 Germany war mood and rearmament
00:10:53 Resistance youth and public fear
00:19:25 NATO pressure and Europe
00:26:34 Gaza Iran and empire violence
00:35:32 Peace movement and war messaging
00:43:04 Propaganda tactics and counterstrategy
00:51:10 Self-care and final thoughts