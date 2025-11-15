Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Germany Sacrifices Itself for US Empire: The True Purpose Of German War-Hysteria | Sevim Dagdelen
Germany Sacrifices Itself for US Empire: The True Purpose Of German War-Hysteria | Sevim Dagdelen

Pascal Lottaz
Nov 15, 2025

Originally published on 14 Nov 2025.

Europe can no longer be taken seriously—and that has serious consequences for Europe itself. Above all, Germany has completely forfeited its position on the world stage. After the still-unresolved Nord Stream 2 attack, Olaf Scholz’s obsequiousness, Friedrich Merz’s warmongering, the countless humiliations inflicted by the United States, and the immense arrogance Berlin displays toward Beijing and Moscow (not to mention the Global South), only one question remains: how much longer can this go on before everything collapses with a crash?Sevim Dagdelen is a former member of the German Bundestag. She first served with the Left Party and later co-founded the BSW Party together with Sahra Wagenknecht. She is also the author of the book “NATO: A Reckoning with the Alliance of Values.”Sevim Dagdelen's NATO Book: https://www.amazon.de/dp/3864894670?r...Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

