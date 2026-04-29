Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Eugenio Manta's avatar
Eugenio Manta
2h

The should be working to promote peace and good relations with Russia, not the opposite

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Ravishing Rudey's avatar
Ravishing Rudey
2h

This is so sick and twisted. They've come up with a narrative (lie) in advance to justify this mobilisation and militarisation. Russia didn't cut Germans off from energy, fertiliser, nitrogen, and other essential resources its economy needed! The only State that conducted an act of war against Germany was the USA. Will Germans wake themselves up? If the last 11 years are anything to go by, the answer is a resolute refusal to break free of the total panopticon mental trap, enforced by the Draconian measures the state takes upon anyone living in Germany willing to speak up.

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