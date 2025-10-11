Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Globalisation with Multipolar Characteristics: The West is FREAKING OUT | Dr. Warwick Powell
Oct 11, 2025

Originally published on 10 Oct 2025.

Today I’m talking again to Dr. Warwick Powell, an Adjunct Professor at Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane.In this part 1 of the discussion, we dive into China's strategic economic transformation and its response to US tariffs. We explore how China successfully deleveraged its overheated real estate market, redirecting capital into high-tech manufacturing to build resilience against external pressures.We then broaden our discussion to the emergence of "Globalization 2.0," questioning whether we're witnessing a simple replacement of one hegemon or the rise of a more complex, networked, and multi-polar world. We analyze China's role in shaping this new global system through initiatives like the Belt and Road and the push for non-dollar-based trade.Finally, we turn our attention to how nations across East and Southeast Asia, including Australia and Japan, are adapting to the end of undisputed American primacy and navigating the shifting dynamics of this new era.Links:Warwick's substack: https://warwickpowell.substack.com/Warwick's YouTube channel:    / @tiotalkswithwarwickpowell  

Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Our Shop: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

