Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Greatest Collapse of Israel Support in History! | M. Marquardt & R. Sanders
0:00
-51:30

Greatest Collapse of Israel Support in History! | M. Marquardt & R. Sanders

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Apr 24, 2026

Felix speaks with award-winning British filmmaker and journalist Richard Sanders about the campaign against Jeremy Corbyn, the use of antisemitism claims against Palestine supporters, Peter Mandelson and the Epstein story, Gaza documentaries after October 7, media cover-up, Palestine Action, and the wider crackdown on speech in Britain and France.

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Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:00:57 Richard Sanders background

00:05:29 Corbyn smear campaign

00:15:33 Starmer Mandelson and Epstein

00:26:38 Gaza films and media cover-up

00:34:03 France and Europe repression

00:35:36 Palestine Action and terror laws

00:43:12 Lessons for France

00:49:45 New show and closing

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