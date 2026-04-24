Greatest Collapse of Israel Support in History! | M. Marquardt & R. Sanders

Felix speaks with award-winning British filmmaker and journalist Richard Sanders about the campaign against Jeremy Corbyn, the use of antisemitism claims against Palestine supporters, Peter Mandelson and the Epstein story, Gaza documentaries after October 7, media cover-up, Palestine Action, and the wider crackdown on speech in Britain and France.
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:00:57 Richard Sanders background
00:05:29 Corbyn smear campaign
00:15:33 Starmer Mandelson and Epstein
00:26:38 Gaza films and media cover-up
00:34:03 France and Europe repression
00:35:36 Palestine Action and terror laws
00:43:12 Lessons for France
00:49:45 New show and closing