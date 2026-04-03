Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
3d

Very germane comments, Pascal.

Neutrality cannot coexist with military alliances or bilateral arrangements. When a country makes it's choice to align militarily with another country or alliance, it loses any of the protections conferred by neutrality. Let the buyer beware!

The Gulf states were dreaming in technicolor if they were hoping to avoid consequences after the US and Isreal attacked Iran. You cannot permit your territory to be used by a belligerent in the conflict and at the same time insist that your territory may not be attacked.

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The Sir Toby Papers's avatar
The Sir Toby Papers
3d

Excellent article and very timely 👍 three stars (3 out of 3 of cause).

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