Hezbollah Learns from Iran, Winning Big Against Zionism | Laith Marouf

While Israel and the US would love to foster a civil war in Lebanon, the social forces in the country are NOT going along with the evil plan. In fact, Lebanon is currently haunting IDF soldiers, and there is little they can do. Laith Marouf of Free Palestine TV joins from Lebanon to discuss Israel’s attacks, Hezbollah’s role, the Lebanon ceasefire claims, the US-Iran war, new drone tactics, Israel’s losses, leadership assassinations, the media battle, and why he believes the Axis of Resistance is gaining strength across the region.Links: Free Palestine TV: https://www.freepalestine.videoNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps: 00:00:00 Introduction00:00:24 Lebanon Under Attack00:02:00 The MOU and Hezbollah’s Weapons00:07:29 Iran War’s Impact on Lebanon00:12:08 Civil War Fears and the Lebanese Army00:16:20 Hezbollah’s Size and Military Shift00:19:28 Drones, Innovation, and Resistance Tactics00:24:52 Israeli Losses and Damage Claims00:29:05 Hezbollah’s Goals in South Lebanon00:32:36 Assassinations and Hezbollah’s Renewal00:37:53 Khamenei Funeral and Regional Signals00:41:45 The Media War and Public Opinion00:47:47 Next Round of War with Iran00:50:11 Where to Follow Laith Marouf
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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