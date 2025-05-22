Pascal’s Substack

Pascal’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Davide's avatar
Davide
13hEdited

Thank you, excellent analysis as usual !

In my view, Hitler long shadow is still présent in many ways. He has never been historicised, and his figure continues to serve as a pretext to “angelicize” the western geopolitical behaviour, that remains steeped in a sort of suprematism less and less hypocritically veiled. That’s a sort of paradox … seeing Hitler in others and keep hidden, or not wanting to see, the “Hitler inside”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Johan Eklund's avatar
Johan Eklund
15h

Brilliant!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pascal Lottaz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture