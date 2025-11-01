Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

How Capitalism Engineered the Yugoslav Wars | Prof. Zlatko Hadžidedić
How Capitalism Engineered the Yugoslav Wars | Prof. Zlatko Hadžidedić

Nov 01, 2025

Originally published on 31 Oct 2025.

How does a society go from peaceful neighbors to bitter enemies? What if nationalism wasn't a sleeping giant but a tool deliberately awakened by capitalism? And what happens when global powers actively prevent a country from forming a unified identity?To explore these questions, today I’m talking to Professor Zlatko Hadžidedić, the Director at the Center for Nationalism Studies located in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.We uncover the manufactured nature of ethno-religious identities, the geopolitical games that fragment nations, and a chilling prediction for the future: a global rise of "authoritarian nationalism" designed to serve a new hyper-capitalist order. This is a fundamental rethink of how nations are made and unmade.Links:Center for Nationalism Studies: https://nationalismstudies.org/Nations and Capital (Book): https://www.routledge.com/Nations-and...Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

