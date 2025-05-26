How China BEAT The USA at its Own Game | Jyotishman Mudiar

Originally published on 2 May 2025.
In the part 2 of the conversation with Jyotishman Mudiar, we discuss the US-China relation, Asia, and the future of Global Power.Jyotishman Mudiar is the host of the very successful YouTube Channel “India and Global Left”. He has been producing great content over there for many years already, so I highly recommend checking it out.Links:Jyotishman's channel "India and Global Left": @IndiaGlobalLeft Goods Shop: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...Timestamps:00:00:00 Preview00:00:36 Discussing Jyotishman's channel and his motivation00:03:56 Jyotishman's interview with John Mearsheimer00:11:19 The West's perception of everything being their doing00:17:09 Jyotishman's view on USA's current "sledgehammer" approach00:22:47 Jyotishman's view on financialization's effects00:33:19 Outro